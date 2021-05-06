Veeva Launches Modular Content Solution to Help Companies Speed Delivery of Digital Content at Scale

06 maggio 2021 a

- BARCELONA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced new modular content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to help life sciences marketers speed content creation, review, and distribution across channels. New enhancements to the commercial content platform include features and connectors that enable brands to quickly deliver compliant content at scale.

Veeva Pulse data shows life sciences companies created 3.5 times more digital content than print over the past year, with an average approval cycle of 21 days,1 underscoring the need for more content, faster. By using pre-approved content modules to build sales and marketing assets, teams can accelerate legal, medical, and regulatory (MLR) reviews.

"Veeva's modular content solution helps us generate compliant promotional content that resonates deeply with key audiences so we can create first-class digital experiences," said Cedric Grand-Pierre, global customer experience and engagement lead at Organon, the intended spinoff of Merck. "Vault PromoMats allows us to move faster, increase content reuse across channels, and speed the review process."

Over the course of 2021, Veeva will add the following features to its modular content solution in Vault PromoMats:

"Modular content supports the industry's rapid shift to digital engagement through a marked change in how brand teams draft, review, and distribute content," said Pooja Ojala, vice president of commercial content at Veeva. "Our solution builds on our strong heritage of MLR and digital asset management to create a flexible and modular system for content creation—reducing review cycles more than 20 percent and increasing speed-to-market by more than 50 percent."

To make it easy for brand teams to quickly distribute content modules through various channels, Veeva is also partnering to enable a broad ecosystem of authoring tools. "By collaborating with Veeva to automate the content production lifecycle, we are helping customers deliver personalized content more quickly and cost-effectively," said Nataliya Andreychuk, CEO at Viseven. Rasmus Kalms, chief product officer at Anthill, added, "Together with Veeva, we can empower life sciences companies to improve content creation, reuse, and agility every step of the way."

For more information on modular content best practices, register for the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical North America Summit Connect on June 10, 2021. The live one-day virtual event is open to life sciences industry professionals.

For more on Veeva Vault ProductName, visit: veeva.com/PromoMats

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

