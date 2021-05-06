Indivumed Expands Digital Pathology Asset and Analysis Capacity to Add New Dimension to the IndivuType Multi-omics Discovery Solution

06 maggio 2021 a

a

a

Collaboration With Institute of Oslo University Hospital Will Leverage AI for Novel Tumor Biology Insights

HAMBURG, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced a joint research collaboration to expand IndivuType by adding digital pathology images and data using cutting-edge technology from the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics ("ICGI") at Oslo University Hospital, a world leader in the application of Deep Learning and AI in oncology.

By scanning high resolution images of haematoxylin and eosin-stained tumor section slides for all IndivuType cases, Indivumed will be able to leverage an entirely new dimension of data in the coming months. The expansion of IndivuType's digital pathology asset and analysis capacity will allow Indivumed and ICGI to combine the cancer phenotype, as defined by the tumor morphology, with the deep molecular multi-omics characterization of the tumor, resulting in better prognostic and diagnostic algorithms which will aid in the personalized treatment of cancer. Furthermore, the project will use the multi-omics data to unlock the black box of Deep Learning to create completely novel insights into tumor biology.

"We are constantly driven by our mission to unveil the complex mechanisms of cancer in order to advance precision oncology," said Roald Forsberg, PhD, Indivumed Chief Business Officer and Head of the IndivuType Business Unit. "Our collaboration with the renowned ICGI team at Oslo University Hospital is truly unique in that it will result in the creation of the world's first data asset to combine full multi-omics data with clinical and digital pathology data."

Indivumed will work closely with the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics (ICGI) at Oslo University Hospital to leverage artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver a fully automated method of prognosis for colorectal cancer. IndivuType will utilize the analytical data generated from the standardized global collection of thousands of high-quality patient samples to validate the prognosis method and identify multi-omic signatures that can explain the underlying biology behind the algorithm. The resulting discoveries will be used to explore new avenues of cancer treatment and prevention.

"The success of our program relies on a unique combination of academic and industrial competence using artificial intelligence and digital tools in pathology," said Professor Håvard E. Danielsen, Director of the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics (ICGI) at Oslo University Hospital. "Working with Indivumed and the tremendous amount of high-quality data contained within the IndivuType discovery solution will help us to better understand the underlying biology of colorectal cancer and more accurately identify potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets."

Indivumed and the Institute for Cancer Genetics and Informatics at Oslo University Hospital expect to publish several papers detailing the outcomes of the collaboration and explore commercial opportunities based on the refinement of prognostic algorithms and the discovery of novel insights into the molecular drivers of cancer morphology and biology.

Media Contact:Patrick RenegarW: 703-519-1600 Ext. [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002609/Indivumed_Logo.jpg