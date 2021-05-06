Hisense Kicks off #UpgradeYourHome Campaign for UEFA EURO 2020 with Campaign Ambassador Dwyane Wade and Football Legends

06 maggio 2021 a

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, as a Global Partner of UEFA EURO 2020, launches the #UpgradeYourHome campaign to encourage consumers to upgrade their home appliances for summer season.

Hisense appointed Dwyane Wade as the global ambassador for this year's campaign to encourage sports fans and consumers to upgrade their home with prize. Wade officially kicks off the #UpgradeYourHome campaign by calling out to European football legends including Marco Materazzi and Lukas Podolski to bring the Upgrade Season to Europe.

#UpgradeYourHome is activated on May 6th, consumer who purchases a Hisense product before July 11th, will be invited to register at global.hisense.com for a valid competition entry. Participants are eligible to enter the giveaway to win €10,000. To tie in with the "Upgrade" theme, the campaign provides an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home appliances to get ready for the summer season and creates an exclusive connection among the tournament's audience in a compelling way.

Along with the #UpgradeYourHome campaign, Hisense introduces hero products to get sports fans ready for UEFA EURO 2020.

U7QF

A ULED TV with Quantum Dot Colour delivers over a billion shades of colours. Hisense's Full Array Local Dimming technology utilizes independently controlled dimming zones for added precision. With the Sports Mode feature, U7QF creates a truly vibrant crystal-clear sports scene full of vivid colours and rich layers. It brings the authentic cinematic experience home with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision™ support, plus immersive sound by Dolby Atmos®.

U8GQ

Astonishing levels of colour purity are unlocked with U8GQ. This Quantum Dot HDR ULED TV gets users closer to reality with over 1 billion true-to-life colours, while Ultra HD Premium offers exceptional 4K clarity. Over 90 independently controlled dimming zones achieve pinpoint detail even in the darkest scene. An AI Picture Optimization system automatically adjusts the picture quality for the best viewing experience according to the scenario identified. The TV brings the actual cinematic experience home with IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ™ support and immersive Dolby Atmos® sound with Multi-Channel Surround.

PureFlat

Hisense's PureFlat series is advanced in design and ice and water dispenser. With the integrated ice and water dispenser, users have a permanent supply of chilled water and a crushed or cubed ice maker. The interior space is massive and adaptable with innovative storage solutions such as the convertible door that can turn into a fridge or a freezer in a wide temperature range.

For more information on the campaign, visit global.hisense.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1504581/image.jpg