EVERSANA™ strengthens global market access and pricing leadership in European expansion

06 maggio 2021 a

a

a

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced key appointments across Europe to further strengthen its worldwide market access and pricing solutions leadership position.

"Building on our industry-leading global pricing data and software solutions, we've recruited widely recognized experts who not only understand market access complexities across Europe but will strategically assess and deploy the solutions needed for clients either entering the European markets, expanding their country-to-country access or ready to commercialise worldwide," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "With additional European expertise, EVERSANA is uniquely positioned to activate niche engagements or full-scale commercial services in and outside the region."

Douglas Foerster appointed Senior Vice President, Pricing & Market Access, Europe. A proven European Market Access launch readiness and commercialisation expert, Douglas's market access and pricing expertise across a range of therapeutic areas includes neurology, infectious diseases, nephrology, vaccines and rare diseases. Prior to joining EVERSANA, Douglas had leadership roles in established and emerging pharmaceutical organizations and recently was Head of Market Access EU and Rest-of-World for Santhera Pharmaceuticals, where he prepared the European launch for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy portfolio and led European market access strategies for neuroscience products at Lupin.

Charles Moun appointed Vice President, Products, Europe. Charles joins EVERSANA after successfully leading a global pharmaceutical client team at Salesforce and previously leading sales efforts for Model N in Europe. Charles brings deep expertise in driving digital transformation with life sciences clients around pricing, market access, contracting and patient engagement, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

Mark Mulder appointed Vice President, Commercialisation, Europe. Mark joins EVERSANA after successfully developing the commercial strategy and leading market access, marketing and multi-channel sales teams at launch for a German biotech company, CO.DON AG, a specialized leader in cell therapies. During his career Mark has launched seven new brands in different therapeutics areas, most of them in the main EU5 countries while working at Bayer.

Already serving more than 40 European pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, EVERSANA globally supports more than 500 life sciences companies, and its rapid international expansion now includes more than 25 global offices and European-based employees working in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy and Croatia.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, healthcare providers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Sarah [email protected]+1 414.434.4691

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826977/Eversana_Logo.jpg