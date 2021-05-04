P&G launches iLab 2021 in partnership with the Singapore EDB to strengthen Singapore's innovation ecosystem

04 maggio 2021 a

iLab 2021 will see P&G collaborate and nurture start-ups from across the region to create solutions that will define the future of advertising, retail, and supply chain

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), today launched iLab 2021, a 3-day virtual innovation festival. The festival will see start-ups from Singapore and across the region come together to collaborate with P&G and develop innovations that can overcome real-world challenges faced in the areas of advertising, retail, and supply chain.

Held at P&G's i-Singapore Digital Omni-Channel Center (i-SiDOC), iLab's launch ceremony was graced by Guest-of-Honor, Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister of Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, Singapore along with Mr. Rafik Mansour, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. U.S. Embassy in Singapore, Mr. Ted Tan, Deputy CEO, Enterprise Singapore and Ms. Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

As a force for good and for growth, P&G is building on its commitment to serve its consumers better by leveraging technology to meet transforming consumer demands and expectations. By engaging with start-ups utilizing future-ready technologies, P&G will be able to constructively disrupt the consumer journey.

"In the post-pandemic future, the pursuit for innovation is crucial for the recovery and advancement of our economy. Our vision for P&G in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region is to become the Company of the Future and leverage Singapore as the innovation hub for P&G and our industry, leading digital transformation and powering innovation across all aspects of our business," said Mr. Magesvaran Suranjan, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

During iLab, selected start-ups will ideate and brainstorm with P&G to help solve challenges using technology in domains such as AI personalization, gaming, social commerce, and supply chain resiliency. Selected start-ups with promising approaches will then work with P&G to roll out pilots across P&G's markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The idea of iLab hinges on P&G's belief that a dynamic and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem is crucial for businesses to meet the evolving needs of customers. Through the support from the EDB, P&G will also mentor start-ups and create cross-exchanges through networking engagements.

"We are very thankful to have the support of like-minded partners in this exciting journey, especially the close partnerships that we enjoy with the EDB and ESG. At P&G, we always endeavor to lead the change across all aspects of our operations, and support our partners, employees, and other stakeholders," said Mr. Karthik Natarajan, Senior Vice President, CFO, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

iLab focuses on three different streams – Future of Advertising, Future of Retail and Future of Supply Chain. These three areas represent the evolving consumer and retail needs, transforming media ecosystems and revolutionary changes in supply chain.

From a starting pool of 100 start-ups that were assessed to solve real business challenges set by P&G, the top 27 start-ups have been shortlisted to participate in the 3-day virtual festival from 4-6 May 2021.

