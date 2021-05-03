New members elected to Occlutech Board of Directors

03 maggio 2021 a

a

a

- Medical device company Occlutech Holding AG, one of the world's leading providers of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices, announces the election of four new members to the board

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occlutech Holding AG ("Occlutech") today announces that Marianne Dicander Alexandersson, Mette-Marie Harild, Helena Levander, and Michel Lussier have been elected as members of the Board of Directors of Occlutech. Marianne Dicander Alexandersson will be nominated as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Occlutech at the Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Marianne, Mette-Marie, Helena, and Michel to Occlutech's board. Their collective management and industry experience will be of utmost value to Occlutech as we continue on our exciting journey to drive the development of world leading products, grow revenue and expand further geographically," said Sabine Bois, Chief Executive Officer of Occlutech.

Tor Peters and Urs Christen have been re-elected as board members.

Marianne Dicander Alexandersson nominated as chair and elected to the Board of Directors

Marianne Dicander Alexandersson is a Swedish national and a board professional. She is currently Chair of Saminvest AB and Sahlgrenska Science Park AB and board member of Linc AB and Promore Pharma AB. She is also a member of the advisory council for TLV (The dental and pharmaceutical benefits agency).

Mette-Marie Harild elected to the Board of Directors

Mette-Marie Harild is a Danish national and a medical device industry veteran who has worked in the pharma/medical industry for more than thirty years. She has previously held sales and marketing positions at Rhone Poulenc and Janssen Pharma. She has also served as the Regional Vice President Medtronic A/S in different regions for 13 years.

Helena Levander elected to the Board of Directors

Helena Levander is a Swedish national and a board professional with 20 years of experience from the banking and finance sectors as well as from corporate governance and board work in Sweden and Norway. She is a member of the board of Stendörren Fastigheter, Rejlers, Concordia Maritime, Lannebo Fonder, and Factoringgruppen.

Michel Lussier elected to the Board of Directors

Michel Lussier is a Canadian citizen and seasoned Med-tech and Cell Therapy serial entrepreneur. He serves as Chairman of Celyad Oncology SA, iSTAR Medical SA, and Gabi Smartcare SA, and has previously spent 15 years at Medtronic Inc and 10 years at Volcano Corp, where he served as Group President.

About Occlutech

Occlutech is a leading provider of minimally invasive structural heart disease devices. Occlutech develops, manufactures, and commercializes structural heart and interatrial shunt products to improve the treatment of patients. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, with more than 127,000 products sold, addressing congenital defects, stroke prevention and heart failure. Occlutech markets and sells its structural heart and interatrial shunt products to hospitals and clinics in over 80 countries through its direct sales organization and international network of distribution partners. Occlutech maintains manufacturing and R&D facilities in Jena, Germany and Istanbul, Turkey, with a global supply and customer support hub located in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Contact:Sabine BoisCEO Occlutech Group +49 160 90792130 [email protected]