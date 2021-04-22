Xinhua Silk Road: China liquor maker Wuliangye presents at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021

22 aprile 2021 a

a

a

BEIJING, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye showed up last Sunday at the welcome banquet of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 as an honorable strategic partner, presenting its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world.

At the welcoming banquet, various core products of Wuliangye were displayed, including all of its eight generations of products, presenting the development history of Wuliangye over a century and showing the long-standing history and culture of Chinese Baijiu, which drew attention of guests from home and abroad.

Guests from the partners of Boao Forum believed that the cooperation between Wuliangye, a world-renowned liquor brand and the Boao Forum is a win-win scenario. The annual conference provides an excellent platform for Wuliangye, and even other China's Baijiu brands, to go global, making Chinese Baijiu recognized by more and more consumers.

Themed on "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation," this year's annual conference marks the second time for Wuliangye to participate in the event as a partner, after its debut in the annual conference in 2018.

During this year's annual conference, Wuliangye will also actively participate in other important sessions by facilitating exchanges and deepening cooperation with all parties.

Meanwhile, relying on the forum's think tank achievements and platform resources, Wuliangye will accelerate the construction of a green, innovative and leading world-class enterprise during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321020.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494047/1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494049/2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494048/3.jpg