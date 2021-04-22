New Cryptocurrency Token ELONGATE Pledges a Total of US$1,000,000 to Various Charities

22 aprile 2021 a

BERN, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELONGATE, a fast-rising cryptocurrency token that launched 3 weeks ago, has pledged a total of more than US$1,000,000 in monetary donations to various charities. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Elongate is a crypto token that was born from an Elon Musk tweet and has since been determined to wield the power and capital of memes and internet culture to change the face of charitable giving.

In a series of weekly live streams called charity parties with its tight-knit community of investors, Elongate has donated to charitable organizations including Children International, Action Against Hunger, and The Ocean Cleanup. On April 4, Children International accepted a first donation of $75,000, an amount which was increased to $325,000 in Elongate's latest charity party last April 18. Action Against Hunger and The Ocean Cleanup have both received a total of $250,000 from the Elongate community. A further pledge has been reserved for Big Green, who will join Elongate on a live stream event in line with this year's Earth Day celebrations. Big Green is a non-profit organization founded by Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson, with a mission to create healthy places where children can learn and grow.

Elongate is a cryptocurrency token that was born out of a tweet dated March 25 by billionaire technology icon and philanthropist Elon Musk. From there, a blockchain developer created Elongate, a community-driven token that integrates the general nature of crypto trading with charitable initiatives. A few days into its inception, community members self-organized to maintain, administer, and scale the project. Elongate is currently led by its Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Andree, a Business Informatician based in Switzerland. The team is constantly expanding and is committed to further develop its operations. At present, Elongate has no affiliations with Elon Musk.

In light of Elongate's numerous overlapping and exciting initiatives, Gene Rhode Fuensalida Pantig, Chief Marketing Officer at Elongate explains: "Elongate has a concrete goal of serving as a 'gate' for digital initiatives to scale into the real world. The cryptocurrency space is an untapped power wherein its supporters – coming from all walks of life – are willing to help change the world. Charity is integral to the Elongate ecosystem and we aim to future proof this by expanding our offerings. Aside from charitable initiatives, we are also in the process of rolling out an NFT launchpad and other crypto innovations. Elongate is in a position to diversify its identity not only in the digital and crypto space but also in the real world."

At present, Elongate consists of a community of more than 250,000 holders, with a total following of more than 140,000 across all its platforms and channels. For more information on Elongate, visit https://www.elongate.cc/

About ELONGATE

In March 2021, ELONGATE began as a meme, inspired by its favorite billionaire, Elon Musk. The battle against the global pandemic has forced the world to embrace digital initiatives in a parabolic trajectory. Elongate aims to harness our chance to self-reflect and channel this into charitable acts that could help make this world a better place. For more information on Elongate, visit its official website at https://www.elongate.cc/, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/elongate.cc and follow them on Instagram @elongate.cc.

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, is a global nonprofit humanitarian organization working to help end the cycle of generational poverty. Through a long-term, customized approach, Children International supports children and youth for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to information and inspiration in the areas of health, education, empowerment through life skills, and employment. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and as a result, multiply good in the world. To find out more about how to support its mission, including through cryptocurrency donations, go to https://www.children.org/

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is the world's hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. For more than 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger across nearly 50 countries. It served more than 17 million people in 2019 alone.

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup develops advanced technologies to rid the world's oceans of plastic. Founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup now employs approximately 95 engineers and researchers. The foundation is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Big Green

Big Green is a national nonprofit dedicated to creating healthy places where kids can learn and grow. Through outdoor learning environments, gardens, and programming, Big Green forges connections between education and health and offers experiences that engage the whole child. Founded in 2011 by Kimbal Musk and Hugo Matheson to address diet-related health disparities, Big Green has since grown to work in nearly 650 schools in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh, and supports students, teachers, and families through school-based, online, and at-home programming. For more information, please visit https://biggreen.org/ or follow them on Twitter and Instagram @BigGreen.

