Khiron Expands Product Offering in UK and Increases Patient Access

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to provide an operational update with regards to its supply of EU-GMP medical cannabis products to the UK. To help alleviate bottlenecks and stock outs, the Company has established an offshore inventory of dried flower, for the express purpose of serving UK patients.

Furthermore, the Company is broadening its product portfolio by introducing Khiron 1/14, a high-CBD flower to the UK in Q2/21. This follows a successful launch in Germany, where it is prescribed for indications such as anxiety, substance use disorder, and migraines. Khiron 1/14 will complement Khiron 20/1, a high-THC flower, which is already being prescribed to patients in the UK. Prescribing specialists will also be able to prescribe smaller quantities of our flower products in 5- gram jars (pictured below), thanks to enhanced capabilities at the Company's EU-GMP certified fulfillment partner.

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented, "The European market is growing and Khiron is well positioned through our differentiated education platform, mounting clinical evidence, and EU-GMP certified products ready for prescription. Our team continues to work diligently to increase patient access to medical cannabis products, and patients will now benefit through greater product variety and volumes. In the coming months, we plan to introduce additional cannabis-based medical products from our registered Colombian strains, elevating the level of clinical data available to medical professionals in the UK."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

