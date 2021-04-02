SmallRig's four products won Red Dot Design Award 2021

02 aprile 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Red Dot Design Award 2021 is officially announced in Germany. With the outstanding design, SmallRig's four products stood out among competitive products worldwide, and became the winner of Red Dot Design Award.

These four award-winning products covered four fields: action cameras, mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, and universal accessories:

Sony Alpha 7S Ⅲ Cage Kit

Sony Alpha 7S Ⅲ Cage Kit is the first product made of magnesium-aluminum alloy in the industry. The innovative application of new materials can reduce the volume of the cage by 30%, and decrease the weight by 50%. The multiple threaded hole designs support accessories such as a led light, microphone, tripod, and side handle. Accessory mounting possibilities are expanded to meet the shooting needs in various scenes. The brand-new design of F-shape top handle is safer with less efforts and more comfortable to use.

Sony FX9 Professional Kit

Sony FX9 Professional Kit is a multi-scenario solution developed specifically for Sony FX9 cameras. This ki includes nine modules, which can be installed individually on the camera or combined into a complete kit. Thus, you can switch freely between shoulder rig and tripod shooting mode to save time.

GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera Cage

GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera Cage is an action camera accessory with innovative design. The fully aluminum cage is light and handy, providing an all-round protection for the camera. At the same time, it solves the problem of single port for the action camera by providing multiple mounting options to realize different shooting scenarios.

Mini Top Handle

Mini Top Handle has been rewarded by "Red Star Design Award" and "Golden Pin Design Award". The designer gave full thoughts to the user's needs in daily shooting. The design of T-shape clamp is more comfortable to handle by hand, and will not slip out of the hand easily. Compared with the traditional handle, it is reduced by half in the volume and the weight, which is easier for the creator to store and carry.

In the future, SmallRig will continue to enhance the communication and feedback with users, adhere to the development concept of "brand co-creation", and continue to offer better product experience for the global creators.

