AmaZix Joins Forces With Certik to Offer Exclusive Service Package for Blockchain Projects

30 marzo 2021 a

a

a

- HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AmaZix Limited, a full-service blockchain consultancy agency, announced a strategic partnership with CertiK to offer an exclusive market security service package for selected blockchain projects only.

As the blockchain space continues to grow rapidly, AmaZix identified an opportunity to integrate blockchain project security into its offering. This offering is enabled through a strategic partnership with CertiK. AmaZix is now able to include the insurance alternative product CertiKShield, as well as the CertiK Security Oracle.

By implementing AmaZix's Community Management services, blockchain projects can increase their security by preventing scamming activities in different communication channels while providing high quality, live and meaningful engagement between certified representatives and community members. Moreover, a 24/7 presence of AmaZix's highly-trained and invested community managers mitigates the spread of FUD, thus minimizing fraudulent attempts.

Leveraging CertiKShield and Security Oracle together with its own service pack presents a continuation of AmaZix's mission to guide blockchain projects through all stages of the lifecycle and enable them to grow quickly and sustainably.

"Our partnership with CertiK deepens our commitment to Amazix blockchain clients worldwide, and in particular, the burgeoning blockchain, DeFi, and NFT sectors," said Paulo Anziano, Co-Founder at Amazix. "We can find no better partner than industry-leading CertiK, to enhance Amazix's value to our customers, and to deliver this truly unique and innovative service offering. This partnership further enhances Amazix's leadership position as an innovative blockchain agency and consultancy, for many years to come."

As part of the jointly created service package, AmaZix will continue to provide exemplary community management service, while CertiK will perform security audits of interested blockchain projects, as well as access to its products CertiKShield and Security Oracle.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with AmaZix, leaders in community management and additional consulting services for initial stage crypto projects." said Marco Calicchia, Director of Business Development. "Bolstering security in their offerings through the inclusion of CertiK's Auditing and CertiKShield solution, demonstrates a commitment to increase reassurance for their project's community!"

Incorporating CertiKShield services affords a high level of protection to investors via reimbursement protection provided by a collateral pool in case of lost or stolen funds. This is in addition to the Smart Contract monitoring process of the Security Oracle, which is the necessary first step in pinpointing and eliminating potential active attacks against smart contracts supporting project tokens post-sale.

Only a limited pool of initial clients keen on providing the best possible protection for their growing project will have access to the complemented offer of AmaZix's services at first.

This complemented offer of AmaZix service will initially be available to a limited pool of clients aiming to provide the highest level of protection to their growing project. In time, this type of comprehensive project protection is expected to become an industry standard.

About AmaZix

Hong Kong-based AmaZix Limited is the world's largest blockchain advisory ecosystem with technical expertise in blockchain technology, community management, PR and marketing, and business development. Founded by a team of six, the AmaZix family is now closing in on 150 consultants, social media managers, and community moderators.

AmaZix has collectively managed various aspects of marketing and business development strategies of over 160 blockchain startups. The AmaZix analyst team has meticulously broken down hundreds of crypto projects (including security, utility, and hybrid tokens) and knows exactly what is needed to grow a blockchain project meticulously and successfully.

This earned the company an unparalleled reputation as the industry leader built on trust, expertise, ethics, and a proven track record.

For more information, visit www.amazix.com

Social Media of AmaZix

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmaZixOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11308312/admin/

Telegram: https://t.me/amazix

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmaZixOfficial

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneering blockchain cybersecurity start-up founded by Computer Science professors from Yale University and Columbia University. Different from the traditional testing approaches, CertiK is known for leveraging Formal Verification to mathematically prove that smart contracts are hacker-resistant and bug-free.

By applying the rigor of proprietary Formal Verification technology on smart contracts and blockchain protocols, CertiK has been able to secure over $4.39B in assets, including many of the world's top blockchain projects.

Trusted by the security industry, CertiK has established relationships with the world's top digital asset exchanges, such as Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, and Huobi, as well as blockchain protocols, such as NEO, ICON, and QuarkChain.

Social Media of CertiK

Media Contacts: AmaZix: [email protected]