RevBits recognized as a top 10 Cybersecurity Solutions Provider in 2021

MINEOLA, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity software solutions vendor RevBits today announced that CIO Applications Magazine has recognized it as a top Cybersecurity Solution Provider in 2021.

As part of the company's recognition, RevBits's CTO, Mucteba Celik, was interviewed by the magazine to discuss the continuous drive for innovation that has been at the core of RevBits since its inception.

In the article "Offering a Refreshed Look at Cybersecurity Software and Service," Mucteba reflects on the challenges and accomplishments of RevBits.

"Coming from a background in cybersecurity services for large organisations I have used many cybersecurity products, but was quite surprised to see many, even the market leading solutions, contained substantial flaws."

Continuing on this topic Mucteba stated: "Still today, most companies rely on a combination of different, ineffective solutions for their cybersecurity, which is a main factor of the continuing, global crisis of costly and destructive cyberincidents. Most of these attacks such as ransomware or page impersonation, could have been avoided with the proper protection that RevBits provides."

RevBits was established to close the gaps left wide open by the mainstream, cybersecurity products. Based on an innovative architecture with several U.S. patents, it recently released the RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP), affectionately known as Every CISO's Dream. It incorporates, in one integrated platform, a full suite of cyber modules, including email security, endpoint security with EDR, PAM and deception technology, as the main features.

A centralized view of the most important components of cyberdefence with cross module actions providing real-time actionable intelligence truly raises the bar for cybersecurity solutions.

"I am convinced that this single vendor, integrated approach will change the way companies look at cybersecurity. The alternative of deploying stovepipe solutions from multiple vendors clearly has not been effective." Mucteba concluded.

About RevBitsEstablished in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering four advanced security tools, composed of ten different modules, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face.

Headquartered in Mineola, NY, RevBits has offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, Antwerp (Belgium), London (England). For more information on RevBits please visit our website at www.revbits.com.

