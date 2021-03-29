Blume Global unveils dynamic map of the supply chain world

29 marzo 2021 a

With Blume Maps, shippers plan, track and adjust end-to-end supply chain shipments

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in digital supply chain solutions, today officially announced Blume Maps, a digital twin of the world's supply chain powered by patented technology that generates accurate lead times and ETAs.

With Blume Maps, planning a freight shipment's route and changing course during the journey if problems arise is as natural as using a navigation app during a family road trip.

Shippers and 3PLs rely on Blume Maps to generate accurate lead times, real-time shipment location and ETAs for over-the-road (LTL, FTL and parcel), ocean, air and rail freight. The solution also provides alternative modes, carriers and routes when shipments are behind schedule.

Blume Maps feeds Blume's lead time and dynamic ETA engine from an ever-growing database of over 1.5 million global locations, ocean voyages, train journeys, flights and over-the-road moves (first and last mile) curated over decades.

Blume Maps allows customers to:

Plan: Plot routes using variable lead times, cost implications and intelligent historical data, monitoring changes as the scheduled ship date approaches. Use intelligent schedules and locations, and situational information to estimate transit times.

Track: With end-to-end visibility and continuously updated ETAs, ensure orders are traveling on time and receive notifications when orders may be late or early.

Adjust: When shipments are late, view recommended alternate modes, carriers, service levels and routes to bring shipments back on track.

"International shipping remains fragmented and complex, and challenges ranging from the current Suez Canal blockage to ever-increasing, disruptive weather events show there is a need for unimpeachable worldwide supply chain execution and visibility," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Blume Maps eliminates supply chain blind spots throughout the world, no matter the mode."

Learn more at www.blumemaps.com.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest owner-operator drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital operating platform and solutions for supply chain orchestration, real-time visibility and logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial audit & settlement, Blume Global leverages more than 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs

