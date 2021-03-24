Precision Value & Health Acquires Global Omnichannel Engagement Leader, Across Health

24 marzo 2021 a

EU-based team brings a unique omnichannel optimization platform and digital transformation capabilities to leading life-sciences companies

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Value & Health, the industry leader for commercialization services for innovative life science companies, today announced that it has acquired Across Health. Across Health is a leading global omnichannel engagement consultancy focused on providing clients an analytical and evidence-based framework for commercial strategy, execution, and resource optimization. The company's solutions are based around its proprietary, market-leading Navigator365 product suite, which more than 40 pharmaceutical companies rely on for omnichannel planning and resource allocation. The Across Health team is already working hand-in-hand with Precision's medical communications, creative, and data sciences teams to offer analytically driven launch and commercialization programs across the product life cycle.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Belgium, Across Health partners with blue-chip life science clients to design, execute, and track omnichannel strategies and digital transformation programs. The foundation of Across Health's solutions is their market-leading Navigator365 product suite, a SaaS-based analytical platform for omnichannel launch planning, campaign strategy formulation, resource allocation, and impact measurement. These innovative products are complemented by decades of deep industry consulting expertise that helps clients develop a measurably effective omnichannel strategy - for launch, and throughout the entire commercialization life cycle.

Commenting on the acquisition, Precision Value & Health's EVP, Physician and Patient Engagement, Carolyn Morgan explains "The cultural fit between our teams was immediate and collaboration began almost instinctively. Across Health is built around a family of proprietary products that helps clients optimize their go-to-market strategy and resources using a uniquely actionable analytical framework. Their expertise, plus the Navigator365, allows us to step into a new level of evidence-based omnichannel customer engagement that will drive better decision making, and even greater success, for our clients."

Across Health's founder and CEO, Fonny Schenck says, "For years we have honed our pragmatic, evidence-based, end-to-end products and consultative insights to accelerate digital transformation and optimize the omnichannel go-to-market model for leading life science companies. This laser-sharp focus has resulted in broad customer adoption (16 of top 20 biopharma are clients) and excellent customer feedback (2020 NPS = 74). We are excited to team up with Precision Value & Health, so that we can better serve our current and future clients across the globe with a complete range of offerings."

Technology Holdings served as the exclusive financial advisor to Across Health. To find out more about Across Health's proprietary end-to-end omnichannel consultancy services and the Navigator365 and Scala365 product suites, please visit the website at https://www.across.health/

About Precision Value & HealthPrecision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights) Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit: www.precisionvaluehealth.com

