Xinhua Silk Road: Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone in C. China's Hunan unveils multiple measures to attract talents worldwide

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, located in the east of Changsha, capital of central China'sHunan Province, held the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone International Talent Port Policy Promotion and Talent Exchange Event on March 18 in a bid to attract talents around the world.

Zhang Qinghong, director of the management committee of Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, introduced a slew of measures for promoting the construction of an international talent pool.

Each enterprise that is set up by overseas students or foreign talents in the zone will be granted up to 10 million yuan worth of project subsidy, and 900,000 yuan of rental subsidy or 1 million yuan of venue purchase subsidy.

Overseas students and foreign talents that start businesses in the zone can stay in the apartment or international talent community for free, or enjoy a rental subsidy of up to 5,000 yuan per month. High-level talents will be given a housing subsidy ranging from 80,000 yuan to 2 million yuan.

Meanwhile, the children of high-level talents attending private schools or international schools within the districts or counties will be given a one-time tuition subsidy of up to 90,000 yuan per person.

Moreover, the part of personal income tax paid in the district that exceeds 15 percent will be fully subsidized. A salary award of up to 4 million yuan per year will be given to newly introduced overseas top talents.

In addition, an exchange and internship base for foreign college students will be established, with each person given a one-time work subsidy of up to 6,000 yuan. The newly-evaluated "Foreign Intellectual Achievement Demonstration Base" will be given up to 500,000 yuan of one-time rewards.

Zhang called on all talents to join hands with Changsha Economic Development Zone, share new opportunities and seek new development.

Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone, taking up 40 percent of the total area of the Hunan Pilot Free Trade Zone, focuses on the development of high-end equipment manufacturing, new generation information technology and biomedicine.

By the end of 2020, there had been 245 industrial enterprises above the designated size and 357 high-tech enterprises in the zone, generating a total industrial output value of 253 billion yuan and tax revenue of 17.097 billion yuan.

