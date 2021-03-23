Amazfit T-Rex Pro: A Tough Military-grade Smartwatch with Endurance to Match Your Own and up to 18 Days' Battery Life[1]

23 marzo 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China , March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, has launched the latest edition of its outdoor sports series of smartwatches, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. Created to help you Explore Your Instinct, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests and can withstand most kinds of extreme conditions. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to break out of your comfort zone.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro builds upon the popularity of the award-winning Amazfit T-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020. Inspired by its predecessor's success, and through consistent innovation, Amazfit has added a raft new features to this latest edition. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is even tougher and, with 15 military-grade tests[2], has passed three additional endurance tests. New functionality also includes 10 ATM water-resistance[3], a blood-oxygen saturation measurement system, the four global navigation satellite systems, a barometric altimeter, and more than 100 sports modes[4].

Toughness from the Inside Out

With the Amazfit T-Rex Pro, all the information you need is available at a glance on its 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display. With an attractive angular design, the robust metal-sprayed outer bezel keeps the weight light.

Discover the Outdoors

With four global navigation satellite systems[5] supported, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is able to help track location in more complicated environments.

Whether you're up in the mountains, or training harder in the gym, you can measure your blood-oxygen saturation[6] to get feedback on how well you're handling the altitude[7].

With a water-resistance grade of 10 ATM, you can swim, surf, sail and endure wet weather for up to 18 days of battery life.

Exercise to the Fullest

With over 100 different sports modes available, Firstbeat™ algorithm takes things to a new level when assessing specialized data such as your maximum oxygen uptake[8], full recovery time and training load. Along with this, the ExerSense™[9] algorithm also automatically recognizes eight sports modes and records all related data.

Connect With Your Natural Instinct

Stay tuned into nature with the Amazfit T-Rex Pro weather tracker, sunrise and sunset monitor[10] and current moon phase display[11].

Learn More About Your Health

Amazfit T-Rex Pro is equipped with the BioTracker™ 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, performing precise heart rate monitoring[12] 24 hours a day and issuing an alert if your heart rate gets too high.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro offers personalized evaluations through its proprietary Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system[13]. PAI takes all the data collected from your workouts, heart rate and other tracked data and provides a single numerical value as your unique health evaluation.

Support Your Instinct for Sleep

With Amazfit's SomnusCare™ sleep-quality monitoring[14] feature, it recognizes different sleep states, like the light, deep and REM sleep stages, detects daytime naps, and monitors potential breathing problems[15].

In the US, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro costs $179.99 and will be available at https://us.amazfit.com/ from 23 March.

In the UK, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro costs £139 and will be available at https://argos.co.uk/ and https://Amazon.co.uk from 31 March.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470674/Amazfit_T_Rex_Pro.jpg