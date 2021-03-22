Eucure Biopharma Announces Breakthrough Phase I Results for Anti-CTLA-4 Therapy in Combination with Junshi Biosciences' Anti-PD-1

22 marzo 2021 a

BOSTON and BEIJING, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen focused on developing proprietary immuno-oncology antibodies, announced that its anti-CTLA-4 antibody (YH001), in combination with Junshi Biosciences' anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, Toripalimab Injection (TUOYI®), has demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in a dose-escalation Phase I clinical trial in Australia. The study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of YH001 therapy in combination with Toripalimab in patients with solid tumors.

A 64-year-old male with a gastroesophageal junction tumor and liver/lung metastases who failed three prior lines of chemotherapy was enrolled in the 0.3 mg/kg dose cohort on September 17, 2020. The subject received one cycle (21 days) of YH001 monotherapy, followed by combination therapy with 240 mg Toripalimab for 7 cycles (21 weeks). Imaging assessments at 8 weeks post study treatment indicated stable disease with a 12.7% reduction in the summary of diameter of all target lesions relative to baseline. At 15 weeks post study treatment, imaging assessments indicated a partial response, with a 60.9% reduction in the summary of diameter of all target lesions relative to baseline. No dose-limiting toxicity events were observed, and only a Grade 1 adverse event (fatigue) was reported.

"We are very pleased to see patients experiencing partial remission of tumor target lesions in this clinical study, which is progressing smoothly in Australia," said Dr. Yuelei Shen, Chairman of Biocytogen and CEO of Eucure Biopharma. Dr. Shen added that a YH001 trial in China will commence "as soon as possible, so as to bring effective and innovative products to Chinese patients."

About YH001

YH001 is an anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between CTLA4 and CD80/CD86. YH001 can trigger antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) to remove CTLA-4 expressing cells, especially regulatory T cells, to enhance T-cell-mediated antitumor responses. Preclinical data indicates that YH001 outperforms Ipilimumab (a currently approved CTLA-4 drug) in CTLA-4 binding affinity and inducing ADCC activity.

About Toripalimab (TUOYI®)

Toripalimab was the first domestic anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for marketing in China. More than thirty company-sponsored clinical studies covering over fifteen indications have been conducted globally, including in China and the US. On December 17, 2018, Toripalimab obtained conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Toripalimab was included in the 2019 and 2020 Guidelines of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Melanoma. The supplemental NDA of Toripalimab for second-line treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma was accepted and received priority review designation from the NMPA in May and July 2020, respectively. In September 2020, Toripalimab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. In December 2020, Toripalimab was included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List. In February 2021, the supplemental NDA for Toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma was accepted by the NMPA. In addition, the NMPA granted toripalimab conditional approval for treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) after failure of at least two lines of prior systemic therapy. Currently, Toripalimab has been granted 1 Breakthrough, 1 Fast Track, and 3 Orphan Drug Designations by the FDA for treatment of mucosal melanoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

About Eucure Biopharma

Eucure Biopharma is a biotechnology company that focuses on the clinical development of antibody drugs with independent intellectual property rights. Eucure Biopharma has built a strong preclinical and clinical pipeline for over ten targets. Currently, two products have received clinical trial approvals in the US and China. In Australia, three products have entered Phase I clinical development. For more information, please visit http://www.eucure.com/en/.

About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R & D pipeline comprising 28 innovative drug candidates and 2 biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China. Its first-in-human anti-BTLA antibody for solid tumors was the first in the world to be approved for clinical trials by the FDA and NMPA, and its anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody was the first in China to be approved for clinical trials by the NMPA. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with the Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science and Eli Lilly to co-develop JS016 (etesevimab), China's first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2. JS016 administered with bamlanivimab has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by US FDA in Feb 2021 for the treatment of recently diagnosed, mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. The JS016 program is a part of our continuous innovation for control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences has over 2,000 employees in the US (San Francisco and Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com.

