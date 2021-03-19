Superpedestrian debuts next-gen operating system "Briggs" -- Upgrading every LINK e-scooter

19 marzo 2021 a

- LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superpedestrian debuts its next operating system, the core software programmed directly into its LINK e-scooters.

Codenamed "Briggs," the second version of LINK's unique operating system slashes geofence reaction time to 0.7s, stores triple the number of geofence zones, has 7X more precise geofence accuracy, boosts battery life by two days and extends scooter range by 10%. Thanks to over-the-air updates, the company can update its entire global LINK fleet in seconds.

LINK is the only e-scooter powered by VIS (Vehicle Intelligent Safety system), a sophisticated onboard safety system that combines artificial intelligence, 73 sensors and five microprocessors. VIS runs 1,000 vehicle health checks every second in a ride, and monitors, governs and fine-tunes vehicle performance in real-time. Because VIS can be continuously upgraded with new operating systems, features and updates, LINK scooters get more responsive with every update.

"LINK is engineered to get smarter over time - our ability to continuously upgrade the operating system makes LINK unique," said Assaf Biderman, Founder and CEO of Superpedestrian. "If a city partner comes to us with a new idea, we can easily add that, thanks to VIS. This makes for constantly-improving vehicles for riders, better protection for pedestrians and more robust safety performance for cities. Cities should demand nothing less for their citizens."

Key features of Briggs:

Superpedestrian also unveiled new ergonomic design features for the latest scooters in production:

Learn more at LINK.city. High-resolution photos available: press kit.

