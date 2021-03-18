SmallRig releases DJI FPV Aerodynamics Combo, Officially Entering Drone Accessories Market

18 marzo 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig cooperated with DJI in 2020 to develop complete accessory solutions for RS 2 and RSC 2 under various scenarios. After analyzing user attributes and utilization scenarios of DJI FPV, SmallRig launched the aerodynamic package with four accessories, including multifunctional mounting bracket that supports multiple action cameras and panoramic cameras, protective cover that effectively protects the lens while optimize the aerodynamic layout of the fuselage, the vertical tail that can enhance the ultimate performance in the speed competition, and the 3D fuselage sticker that meets customized needs.

As a global leader in consumer drones, DJI has completed another bold innovation with DJI FPV. SmallRig has conducted in-depth user research of the FPV aircraft market and cooperated with experienced partners to boost the flying through aerodynamic accessories while maintaining the original structure of DJI FPV.

About DJI FPV

On March 2, 2021, DJI officially released the compact and flexible drone, DJI FPV. It only takes 2.0 seconds to accelerate to 100 kilometers, supports one-click emergency brake, intelligent return and allows the responder to place VR goggles and intervene from the first point of view.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

