The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba recruiting a scientific leader to head Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory

- WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba are collaborating in the recruitment of a scientific leader in infectious disease laboratory science to lead Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory (NML). This individual will hold a faculty position in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Disease at the University of Manitoba and will be assigned full-time to the position of Vice-President of the National Microbiology Laboratory, reporting to the President of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

A renewable Interchange Canada agreement will be put in place to effect this arrangement, following the appointment of the successful candidate by the University.

This collaboration ensures that the Vice-President of the National Microbiology Laboratory maintains the optimal integration with academia. It builds on the existing shared teaching, research and training environments that characterize the relationship between the University of Manitoba and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The National Microbiology Laboratory is a recognized leader in laboratory-based infectious disease science, both nationally and internationally. As part of the Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health, also home to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, both human and animal containment level 4 laboratories are co-located under one roof. This unique arrangement is an essential asset for advancing research into new and emerging infectious disease threats.

"The head of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory is the Government of Canada's leader in infectious disease laboratory science, overseeing its integration with public health action and working with other world-class institutions to find solutions to complex questions," said Iain Stewart, President of the Public Health Agency of Canada. "We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Manitoba to bring together the best of public health laboratory and academic research, to advance Canada's biomedical research community, and to protect the health of Canadians."

"The University of Manitoba has collaborated with the National Microbiology Laboratory since its inception and is committed to further enhancing our strong scientific relationships through this joint recruitment process," said Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) at the University of Manitoba. "Our common goals – research excellence, innovation, and public health impact – make this recruitment model ideally suited to attract the top candidates for this position."

About Pender & Howe

Pender & Howe Executive Search has been retained to lead this recruitment initiative on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the University of Manitoba.

For a comprehensive position profile, please visit https://cutt.ly/KzCuYBF

For a comprehensive position profile in French, please visit https://cutt.ly/DzCu3Kk

For further information about this opportunity please contact: Glenn Lesko, Managing Principal, [email protected]; Céline Chabée, Principal, [email protected]