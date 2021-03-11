Mhome Builds Bright Future for Prefabricated Housing, Wins Two International Design Awards

11 marzo 2021 a

WUHAN, China, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, has won two international design awards – the Grand Prix Design Paris (GPDP) Award and 2020 APDC Prize Space Wizards Award – for its prefabricated residential project, Mhome 1 Yungu Road in Hefei, Anhui Province.

The two awards promote the sharing of global design resources and cross-regional exchanges and are highly regarded in the global industrial design field. Mhome's project was recognized for its innovative design, construction quality, living experience and value. Before receiving these international honors, the project, which was widely recognized in China, had already won the Overall Quality Real Estate Award at the 15th Kinpan Awards, one of the most prominent professional awards in the Chinese real estate and design industry.

"The awards reflect the industry's approval of Mhome products and design innovation. We hope to interpret life with our work and conquer the market with quality," said Liu Daoming, Chairman of Mhome.

The project, embodying Mhome's vision and craftsmanship for urban residential product, was sold out within the first month with a total of CNY660 million ($US101.6 million).

Mhome, as the industry's first company to propose full-furnishing delivery and move-in ready standards, focuses on building A-level prefabricated demonstration projects and providing integrated solutions for intelligent housing manufacturing.

The company was rated by China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) as a "National Prefabricated Construction Industry Base". On February 2, Mhome's Tianfu Project in Chongqing was listed as one of the intelligent construction demonstration projects by MOHURD, further consolidating its leading position in the industry.

The project with an overall floorage of 145,590 square meters (0.056 square miles) and over 20 high-rise residential buildings adopts the Composite Shear Wall System and has a prefabrication rate of 65 percent.

The achievement was the result of Mhome's advanced intelligent manufacturing and intelligent construction capabilities, as it continues to build an industry-leading real estate company with strengthened advantages in R&D, design, and manufacturing.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group (000667.SZ) is a developer of residential and urban home properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.

http://en.000667.com/