FP Markets launches FP Markets Social Trading

FP Markets Social Trading allows traders to find, follow and copy successful traders automatically.

SYDNEY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are looking to trade as a Copier or offering trading strategies as a Provider, FP Markets Social Trading ensures you stay in control.

Copy trading removes some of the complexities of trading forex and CFDs and allows customers a more accessible entry point to trading the global financial markets by following successful traders, or Providers. These Providers are ranked by FP Markets based on their profitability over a given period of time and potential copiers have the ability to view their full trading history and past performance.

Not only can traders access 60+ Currency Pairs, they can also trade in more than 50 of the world's biggest Stocks including Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. For investors looking for a more diverse product range, FP Markets provides top-class pricing on all the major commodities as well as the world's most heavily traded Indices from the largest global exchanges. For clients interested in Cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple are all available.

Craig Allison, Head of Europe, Middle-East and Africa commented "FP Markets Social Trading allows traders to find, follow and copy successful traders automatically. Since its beta launch at the beginning of March, we have experienced huge demand for FP Markets Social Trading with a huge uptake in registrations and increased activity and engagement ratios, especially on social media. We are excited about the emergence of a new class of traders, and their growing interest in Forex Trading and Contracts For Difference (CFDs), who prefer to analyse the performance of experienced traders and replicate their trading behaviour. Adding this functionality to our market-leading pricing and trading conditions, makes FP Markets the go-to broker for both professionals and those who are at the start of their trading journey"

Chief Product Officer, Narayan Joshi, added "There is an increasing trend amongst users towards social trading platforms like this which offer social trading on Forex and CFDs and combine shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and community. FP Markets Social Trading delivers a high-end solution for serious traders and is also available on all Android and iOS devices for those clients who want to trade on-the-go"

How does Social Trading work?:

FP Markets is a growth case in a large and rapidly growing market and in the fast-paced world of online trading is an award-winning Forex and CFD broker that has consistently stayed ahead of the curve leading the way as one of Australia's leading Fintech businesses.

About FP Markets:

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

