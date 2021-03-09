MolecuLight i:X® Platform Available to 650 Long-Term Healthcare Facilities Through Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC

09 marzo 2021 a

Leading GPO Selects MolecuLight i:X Point-of-Care Device as a Key Tool for Informing its National Long-Term Care Membership on the Presence of Elevated Bacterial Burden in Patients' Wounds

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. and TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in fluorescence imaging for point-of-care detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the availability of its MolecuLight i:X® platform to 650 long-term healthcare facilities in the US through its new commercial arrangement with Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC.

Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) specializing in sub-acute and long-term care. Synergy provides its member healthcare organizations with access to its superior contract portfolio and unparalleled pricing agreements. MolecuLight is now a registered partner and its i:X device for digital wound measurement and point-of-care detection of wounds with elevated bacterial burden* is available to Synergy HealthCare Alliance's long-term care members across the US.

"We are thrilled to be a registered partner with Synergy HealthCare Alliance which will now enable 650 long-term healthcare facilities to access our imaging platform for their wound care needs," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Patients in long-term care settings have a high prevalence of wounds and wound infection, and a lack of imaging technology to alert clinicians of the bacterial burden which delays wound healing. In our drive to advance the standard of wound care, this new arrangement will allow us to quickly meet the growing demand for our technology and increase our reach to new MolecuLight i:X users in the long-term healthcare market."

The MolecuLight i:X imaging procedure has a reimbursement pathway that includes two CPT® codes applicable in the long-term care and extended care setting for physician work to perform "fluorescence wound imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load." The CPT codes were issued by the AMA after critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence supporting the medical necessity of this procedure.

Through their new commercial arrangement, Synergy HealthCare Alliance and MolecuLight will co-market the MolecuLight i:X platform to the GPO's 650 long-term healthcare facilities. MolecuLight's comprehensive training (in-clinic, virtual and e-learning) and support programs will also be made available to Synergy's members.

In addition to working with GPOs such as Synergy, MolecuLight also has a direct Sales and Clinical Applications team across North America.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld imaging device for the global wound care market for the detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

About Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLCSynergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC, a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), was founded by a group of experienced healthcare operators, specializing in sub-acute and long-term care, whose management team had successfully negotiated some of the most favorable contracts for high quality products and services in the industry. After several years of assisting other healthcare organizations negotiate better pricing than the national Group Purchasing Organizations and large nursing home chains, Synergy HealthCare Alliance, LLC, was formed to provide other healthcare organizations access to its superior contract portfolio and unparalleled pricing agreements.

