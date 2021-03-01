Stagecoach, the UK's Largest Bus and Coach Operator, Partners with AI Platform Optibus to Help Plan the Bus Networks of the Future

01 marzo 2021 a

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagecoach, Britain's biggest bus, coach and tram operator, has announced a major technological partnership that will help plan the bus networks of the future to match the changes in how people travel coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The technological transformation will see the Optibus software platform being rolled out. This software is used in over 450 cities globally and uses AI, advanced algorithms, and cloud computing to deliver smarter timetables and networks amid the evolving demand for travel. It will help deliver timetables and rosters offering customers attractive frequencies and reliability, and reduce CO2 emissions with more effective transport planning.

Optibus' rapid scenario creation will allow planners to identify different options for routes and timetables and quickly see the impact, enabling decisions that continue to put the customer first.

The technology will also help Stagecoach roll out its new electric vehicles more quickly and effectively. Last year, Stagecoach introduced Manchester's first fleet of electric double-decker buses, and is targeting a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach, said: "With our 40-year history of delivering innovation, it is crucial that we continue embracing the latest technology to provide the best services for our customers and to help attract new customers.

"We are confident that as we come out of the pandemic, this new technology will help us to plan the bus networks of the future and ensure that buses continue to play a key role in the country's recovery."

Following successful pilots in July, the Optibus platform will be rolled out across the company over the following 18 months.

Optibus CEO Amos Haggiag added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Britain's biggest bus operator to power a pandemic recovery that puts passenger needs at the forefront while transitioning to a zero-emission fleet – helping us all to breathe easier."

Stagecoach is continuing to make major strides in adopting new technology to help improve the service it offers customers. Earlier this year, it announced it was to become the first UK bus operator to nationally roll-out new bridge alert technology. New digital systems have been introduced to manage the maintenance of its bus fleet, and it has delivered Britain's biggest transit contactless programme.

