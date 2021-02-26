Elevate Your Productivity to The Next Level with Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) on AppGallery Today

26 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

The app's daily active users skyrocketed 16-fold following an integration of Huawei's HMS capability

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed calendar app from LRHSoft, Work Shift Calendar (Shifter), is now available on AppGallery. Already a hit amongst Huawei users with over 1 million users to date, the ultra-handy productivity app is specifically designed for shift workers and people who need to organize their schedules on a day-to-day basis to help them stay organised and plan their days ahead.

Available in more than 30 languages, Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) provides a wide range of useful features to help users stay on top of their tasks. For instance, the app allows users to configure their shift calendars down to the most minute detail, including the option to include split shift and rest time as well as detailing the various actions required at the start or end of each shift. Users can also set a unique alarm for the different shifts to help them swiftly identify the upcoming shift without so much as look their devices.

LRHSoft is fully committed to providing the best assistance to shift workers and it is reflected in the multitude of convenient quality-of-life functions available on Work Shift Calendar (Shifter). The app allows users to customise the appearance of every shift on the calendar through options such as background colour as well as text colour and size to help users stay easily keep track of their scheduling with a single glance. Furthermore, there is even an Income setting where users can input their pay and work hours to calculate how much they are earning and plan accordingly for their income goals.

Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) is free for all users to download but LRHSoft understands that users have diverse needs with power users needing more features than the rest, and thus, the app comes with a premium option available for users to purchase in-app. This pro version offers substantially more customisability and capabilities – including PDF format sharing option, shift duplication, week numbering, ability to add image, and more.

AppGallery Empowering Developers with HMS Core to Elevate App Experience

To provide power users the option to purchase the premium version, developers at LRHSoft collaborated intimately with Huawei to integrate the In-App Purchase kit from the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core, an array of open device and cloud capabilities designed to empower app innovation. With HUAWEI In-App Purchase Kit, users are able to purchase the Pro features securely and effortlessly with a single tap or two.

The integration with the kit has proved to be beyond helpful for LRHSoft as well. The app now daily active users bloomed 1,600% to over 570,000 strong in a period of weeks on AppGallery ever since the kit was implemented. In addition, the entire integration process was highly smooth sailing thanks to the swift support from Huawei who helped LRHSoft addressed their technical hiccups without disrupting their services.

"We are beyond thrilled to onboard AppGallery and bring Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) to millions of Huawei users," said María Spreáfico, Marketing Manager at LRHSoft. "The process of joining AppGallery and integrating the HUAWEI In-App Purchase Kit has been nothing short of satisfactory. The team's dedication to our success is something developers don't normally experience, and it provides so much reassurance."

Work Shift Calendar (Shifter) is available for download for free via AppGallery at https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C101666933.

For more information, please visit the Huawei Developer Forum at https://forums.developer.huawei.com/forumPortal/en/forum/devhub.

About AppGallery – One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows Apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

With the AppGallery, our vision is to make it an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protect users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 530 million monthly active users globally. Huawei has partnered with 2.3 million developers across the globe, and the total downloads from AppGallery have reached 384.4 billion times within 2020.

About HMS Core – Comprehensive Ecosystem Building Blocks Empowering App Development

HMS Core offers a rich array of open device and cloud capabilities, which facilitate efficient development, fast growth, and flexible monetization. This enables global developers to pursue groundbreaking innovation, deliver next-level user experiences, and make premium content and services broadly accessible.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445069/Work_Shift_Calendar_Huawei.jpg