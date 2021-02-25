Astana Club: TOP-10 Risks for Eurasia Are Already Coming True in 2021

25 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astana Club, one of the most esteemed geopolitical forums for Europe and Asia, announces the latest edition of the international rating "TOP-10 Risks for Eurasia in 2021".

The rating is developed by the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), comprising over 40 international experts and 1,200 professional respondents from 75 countries in Eurasia.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains the key element to accelerate the risks in 2021 and affects recovery, social stability, digital and climate threats and the escalation of confrontations between key geopolitical players.

A brief rundown of the TOP-10 risks is presented below:

The full report is available at: Link

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442004/Astana_Club_Logo.jpg