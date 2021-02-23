1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility

23 febbraio 2021 a

Global EPC firm Worley has been awarded the initial engineering phase of 1PointFive's first direct air capture facility, the first commercial scale deployment of Carbon Engineering's direct air capture technology.

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1PointFive announced today its selection of Worley for the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase of its first direct air capture (DAC) facility in the U.S. Permian Basin—DAC 1. The project will support 1PointFive's mission to stabilize the climate through the commercialization and deployment of Carbon Engineering's DAC technology that captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere. DAC 1 represents the technology's first commercial-scale deployment. This FEED agreement is the first step of an alliance between 1PointFive and Worley. The initial focus of this collaboration is on the Permian Clean Campus targeting DAC 1 through DAC 4.

When complete, this facility will be capable of extracting one million metric tons of atmospheric CO2 annually, serving as a starting point for the acceleration of commercial-scale DAC deployment as critical infrastructure to help companies around the world meet CO2 emission reduction targets. The FEED phase for DAC 1 will focus on the first train, which will capture 500,000 metric tons of CO2 annually, and is scheduled to begin within the next 90 days, with completion estimated by the end of 2021. Upon completion of FEED, the alliance will move into the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) phase.

"We partnered with Worley for this historic project because our organizations are like-minded in their vision of sustainability," said 1PointFive Chairman Richard Jackson. "Worley has a proven track record of true innovation, and that will be essential to bring DAC to commercial scale. This first-of-its-kind facility is taking on one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our combined knowledge and expertise will not only make the project a success but also make real progress in the creation of a circular economy."

"Partnering with 1PointFive on this project aligns perfectly with our desire to deliver a more sustainable world," noted Worley CEO Chris Ashton. "And their vision of a circular economy that includes direct air capture has the power to drive future sustainability at the intersection of economics, energy and the environment. Climate change is a big challenge to take on. But we'll have some of the brightest minds in the world on this historic project."

In DAC 1's FEED, Worley and 1PointFive will explore next-generation technology, materials and manufacturing approaches consistent with a circular economy—from recycled plastics to 3D printing and fully integrated zero-emission power. These innovations will contribute to the facilities' sustainability and capital efficiency while creating data-driven optimization for continuous improvement of future DAC facilities.

About 1PointFive 1PointFive's mission is to stabilize the climate by limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less in coming years. To make this happen, they are dedicated to the deployment and commercialization of Carbon Engineering's proven Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology at scale—enabling the removal of atmospheric CO2 via a network of DAC facilities. More at 1PointFive.com.

About WorleyWorley is a global company headquartered in Australia and our purpose is delivering a more sustainable world. Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. As a knowledge-based service provider, we use our knowledge and capabilities to support our customers to reduce their emissions and move towards a low carbon future. Visit Worley.com for more information.

About Carbon Engineering (CE):Founded in 2009, CE is a Canadian-based clean energy company focused on the global deployment of Direct Air Capture technology that captures CO₂ directly from the atmosphere so it can be stored permanently underground, or synthesized into clean, affordable transportation fuels. From a pilot plant in Squamish, B.C., CE has been removing CO₂ from the atmosphere since 2015 and converting it into fuels since 2017. Learn more: www.carbonengineering.com.

