Dominating Specs and Performance Led to GIGABYTE's Successful Laptop Sales

18 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

TAIPEI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of NVIDIA's new mobile RTX 30 graphics card, GIGABYTE also rolled out its latest-gen pro-gaming AORUS series and creator-aimed AERO series laptops powered by the same GPUs. Taking advantage of the dominating performance, specifications and feature sets, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops offer excellent value resulting in strong sales numbers in many regions around the globe.

Speaking of performance, unlike the comparative models in the market that mostly adopt the Intel 4-core H35 processors, GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops come paired with the more potent 8-core Intel H45 CPUs, which can fully utilize the performance of the RTX 30 mobile GPUs. Both AORUS and AERO series laptops also run at least 90W of GPU power limit, making sure best possible performance is delivered to handle demanding games and creative works.

In terms of specifications, the AORUS series gaming laptops, which gear towards hardcore gamers, are the rare few that feature a 240Hz high refresh rate display, delivering stunning game visuals powered by the RTX 30 series graphics, and HDMI 2.1 output to make connecting to a fast 4K display a breeze. Designed for content creators, the AERO series laptops are equipped with an OLED display that is extremely rare in the market. Not only does it provide an ultra-high contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and an ultra-wide color gamut of DCI-P3 100%, the OLED panel is also the industry's only factory calibrated and certified with the world-renowned X-Rite™ Pantone® calibration standards, bringing perfect color accuracy and wider color spectrum to creative professionals.

GIGABYTE RTX 30 series laptops are now on sale. To learn more about how GIGABYTE puts performance above all on the RTX 30 series laptops, please visit https://www.aorus.com/laptop/geforce-rtx30/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433786/image_5013704_27346593.jpg