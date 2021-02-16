AACSB Announces 2021 Class of Influential Leaders

16 febbraio 2021 a

Sixth annual Influential Leaders initiative recognizes 25 outstanding business school graduates for contributions to society

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces today its 2021 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

Building on AACSB's recently approved 2020 business accreditation standards and a renewed focus on creating positive societal change, the organization is honoring business school graduates who are using their business education for impact in unique ways. This year's honorees include diversity and inclusion advocates, social entrepreneurs, economic development experts, and healthcare executives—showcasing the variety of career paths supported by business education. The Influential Leaders initiative is one example of how business education is Connected for Better.

"These honorees are a perfect example of business education in action," said Caryn L. Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "AACSB-accredited business schools are committed to creating positive societal impact in a variety of ways—and these alumni are demonstrating that business education is indeed a force for good. We are inspired by their efforts and honored to recognize them."

Now in its sixth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders honorees include nearly 250 business school graduates who have created lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 880 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. Support for the 2021 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by Barco.

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their alma mater with inspiring stories, demonstrating how the honorees lead and innovate within their industries, contribute to their communities, and encourage future business leaders. This year's class represents AACSB-accredited business schools in 15 countries, and the honorees have impacted many industries including education, healthcare, technology, and sustainability. The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

