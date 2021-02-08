Vakrangee Limited Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021

08 febbraio 2021 a

a

a

- Vakrangee sustainability performance is within the top 15% of the industry and is among the world's highest performing sustainable companies

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited is pleased to share that we are honoured to be part of this year's S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021 for the first time. Vakrangee has earned a spot in the yearbook and has score (S&P Global Scores) within the top 15% of the industry.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2021 is one of world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility. S&P Global, which acquired the ESG Ratings business from RobescoSAM, in 2021 assessed over 7,000 companies across 61 industries this year. Only 630 sustainability leaders have been selected for this year's Yearbook based on their S&P Global ESG Scores calculated from the CSA.

Commenting on this Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are extremely proud to be part of the SAM Sustainability Yearbook and be recognized for our dedication to operating ethically and our emphasis on sustainability across all levels of our business model. This recognition reflects our commitment towards sustainability."

Commenting on this Mr. Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said: "We congratulate Vakrangee Limited for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

This Global recognition reflects our commitment to enhance our corporate governance and transparency standards. Vakrangee has achieved global recognition across various platforms for superior ESG performance :

Sustainalytics ESG Risk rating - Globally ranked No.1 in rankings out of the 668 companies assessed in the Software Services industry.

RobecoSAM – S&P Global ESG Score - Ranked No. 13th company in global industry ranking and ranked No. 9th Company in Corporate Governance global industry ranking.

CDP score for Environment - Demonstrated robust Environment transparency, achieved "B" Score from CDP compared to Average Asia score of "D".

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index - Included in the Bloomberg's 2021 GEI. The Bloomberg GEI comprises of 380 companies across world.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE)

Vakrangee is a technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.(www.vakrangee.in)

Media Contact:Ammeet Sabarwal Chief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officer [email protected] 91-22-67765100