Euroclear: A robust performance in an exceptional year for financial markets

Euroclear reports results for the year ending 31 December 2020

Euroclear delivered a Stable Financial Performance

Dividend expected to be maintained at prior year level

Key operating metrics remain healthy

Focused on Covid-19 business continuity while progressing strategic plans

Successfully delivered service continuity despite Covid-19, whilst also progressing strategy to strengthen, grow and reshape our network

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Euroclear has delivered a robust performance in what was an unprecedented year for global financial markets. The resilience shown by our systems and people, combined with ongoing strategic progress, yielded stable financial results, in spite of some strong interest rate headwinds.

I am especially proud of our teams for their remarkable efforts and dedication. As we move into 2021, we will use this momentum to further meet the evolving needs of the global financial industry."

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement, safe-keeping and servicing of domestic and cross- border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group includes Euroclear Bank - which is rated AA+ by Fitch

Ratings and AA by Standard & Poor's - as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020.

