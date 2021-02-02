A New Era of Peace: Israeli Company Biogal Launches Partnership with the UAE's Eurovets for the Distribution of Biogal's Veterinary Products

02 febbraio 2021 a

GALED, Israel, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Biogal - Galed Laboratories, is pleased to announce that it has entered a historical strategic partnership with Eurovets Veterinary Suppliers, following the recent peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The two global leaders in the field of veterinary solutions and diagnostics will combine their collective resources and expertise to improve animal welfare.

In August 2020, two normalization agreements were signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Officially known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, the agreement promises to establish normal and friendly relations between the countries. Biogal is one of the first Israeli companies in this new era of peace to establish a commercial relationship with the UAE, through a partnership with Eurovets, who will introduce Biogal's veterinary diagnostic solutions to a new audience in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

"We are thrilled to announce that Eurovets has joined Biogal's ecosystem, and are proud to be among the first Israeli companies to form such an alliance following the Israel-UAE peace treaty," says Marcela Raisman, Biogal's CEO. "Together with Eurovets, we are showing support for the new agreement between the countries and can only hope it inspires other companies to do the same. Through our collaborative work together, we believe we'll create sustainable value for veterinarians worldwide and for their patients."

"By bringing together the industry leader in veterinary and diagnostic solutions with the leading veterinary supply and support solutions for the UAE's animal health industry, we are offering added value for customers, partners, and of course, for the patients themselves," says Dr. Martin Wyness, Eurovets' shareholder. "We can't wait to start working together."

About Biogal:

Biogal - Galed Laboratories is a global leader of veterinary diagnostic solutions making veterinary diagnostic breakthroughs and developments for companion and farm animals since 1986.

About Eurovets:

Eurovets was established by two Western-trained companion-animal vets, Dr. Martin Wyness and Dr. Jonathan Hale. Their focus was to improve and close the gap for demand-and-supply issues that many veterinarians faced. Over the years they have grown to become one of the UAE's most trusted veterinary suppliers.

