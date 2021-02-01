Microland appoints industry veteran Vivek Radhakrishnan, as Senior Vice President, North America

01 febbraio 2021 a

BENGALURU, India, ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation company today announced the appointment of Vivek Radhakrishnan as Senior Vice President, North America to accelerate the business growth in the region. In his role, Vivek will be responsible for all Microland's business in the USA and will be based out of Iselin, New Jersey.

Vivek joins Microland with a 25-year track record of success in driving the digital transformation agenda for clients across verticals that include Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, HealthCare & Life Sciences and Energy & Utilities. Vivek has donned several leadership positions with major IT services firms and has been responsible for key business roles that included Sales, Delivery and Solution Engineering.

Vivek is a result-oriented executive who is passionate about bringing high growth strategies to his clients and excels at managing executive governance through the operations lifecycle across complex transformation projects. He is deeply committed to driving innovation and best practices in client engagements that help them meet their strategic objectives and exceed on their business goals.

Ashish Mahadwar, President, Microland mentioned, "I am pleased to welcome Vivek to Microland's leadership team. Vivek's vast operating experience across multiple business roles will augment our digital transformation capabilities in the Americas thereby accelerating our growth. In the pandemic hit world, there is a significant need to deliver innovative IT infrastructure solutions that meet the new needs of our clients and help them deal with the new set of challenges. I believe Microland's recent recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services* reflects our ability to bring to bear a broad suite of innovative solutions to address these client challenges. Vivek's experience of managing global relationships will augur well for Microland in deepening our client relationships. His tremendous experience of driving the Client's transformation agenda will help Microland better execute on "new normal" solutions."

Commenting on his appointment Vivek Radhakrishnan said: "I am excited to be a part of Microland which has such a deep and resolute focus in the IT and IIoT infrastructure services sector. Microland over the last 3 decades, has been continuously adapting itself in adding value to the everchanging demands of its clients in a fast-changing technology and business landscape. The post pandemic world offers a tremendous growth opportunity for a company like Microland and I am looking forward to contributing towards the realization of its goals."

Source(*) : Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Ted Corbett et al., 09 Nov 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital and "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to adopt nextGen Digital infrastructure. We enable this using our expertise in Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT—ensuring the embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

