Open World Mobile RPG Blade & Soul Revolution Opens Pre-registration ahead of Global Launch

All-New Features Coming to Game's Global Version at Launch

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After success in major markets including Korea and other Asian countries, Netmarble's latest open world RPG Blade & Soul Revolution has officially opened pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play for all players ahead of the game's upcoming global launch.

Starting today, players that pre-register to download the game at launch will receive 1,000 Black Crystals (Blade & Soul Revolution's premium currency) and one premium pet- Lumi for Android users and Sparkie for iPhone users. At launch, global players can look forward to five starting professions including the Summoner, and streamlined mechanics from the game's Asian version that enable easier casual gameplay.

The pre-registration website has also been updated with details on the game's story, professions, and in-game content like raids, dungeons, PvP, and faction wars. All new videos showcasing Blade & Soul Revolution's story, raids, arenas, and faction wars have also been uploaded to the official YouTube channel for players to enjoy.

Blade & Soul Revolution is an Open World Mobile RPG that translates breathtaking cinematic stories of revenge based on the PC online game of Blade & Soul. The game stays true to its PC roots with a high level of full 3D graphics and large-scale content that has been revamped to perform flawlessly on mobile devices. It displays eastern-fantasy world with stunning full 3D graphics backed by the Unreal Engine 4, offering massive real-time faction battle and incomparable hands-on action experience.

Blade & Soul Revolution pre-registration will be available in 138 countries on Google Play and 143 countries on Apple's App Store. It will launch in 2021 as a free digital download (with in-app purchases) on both platforms. For more information, please visit the official website and follow Blade & Soul Revolution on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment, Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

