Selina and Payvision joined forces to help you find your home away from home

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payvision, the global fintech and omnichannel payments provider, and Selina, the global hospitality platform, announce their partnership in providing travelers with the ultimate user experience. Payvision supports Selina in ensuring all customers undergo a smooth and successful payment journey with all transactions.

Conversational commerce is an important feature for Selina's co-live offering with the additional questions that arise from long stays. Payvision helps Selina power conversational commerce with its sales team through customized Virtual Terminals and payment links.

With Selina's dedication to providing a unique travel experience and Payvision's commitment to guaranteeing a smooth transaction with every payment, the two companies are bound to ensure the best customer journey and experience.

"PSD2 SCA has additional challenges in hospitality when accepting bookings from online travel agencies (OTAs) where an additional authentication reference is sent. As PSD2 SCA became mandatory, Selina has now a dynamic solution to meet the requirements of the mandate and optimize authorization rates," said Bradley Hossack, Technical Integration Manager at Payvision.

Payvision is processing the direct ecomm platform on selina.com and will process the rooms sold through OTAs. A major challenge in hospitality is managing guests' card payment info securely, especially when multiple external channels are involved in an online and physical omnichannel experience. Payvision's solution offers increased security for Selina's guests' personal data, by reducing card data exposure across channels from online to check-in.

"We bolstered our payment strategy by unifying all our channels and achieved a quantifiable cost optimization. Payvision's technical solution will grow at the same pace as Selina, together with the user experience that allows guests to pay however they want, wherever they want," declared John Santrizos, Director Treasury at Selina.

Payvision also provides Selina's commercial team with a dashboard showing a clear view of each location's performance. With this service, Selina can turn data into business intelligence, helping make strategic commercial decisions.

After a testing period, the partnership between Selina and Payvision became operational in October 2020 and it fills the gap between service and technology while also demonstrating responsiveness and street-smart mentality. The partnership with Payvision will help Selina have a stronger hold and further expand their business in Europe.

About Payvision

Payvision is driven by a passion for technology and simplifying payments. With one single, secure platform, we power transactions for businesses across the globe. We know our way around the latest techniques in artificial intelligence and omnichannel strategies. The dedication to our clients shows – this is where we truly make a difference. By enabling an intuitive and flawless customer experience on all channels, we bring a unique beat to payments.

Founded in 2002, we're headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and since 2018 we are part of ING Group. This allows us to offer an unstoppable combo of both the fintech and banking worlds put together. This partnership means cutting-edge technology and a startup mindset backed by ING's expertise and global network.

Learn more about how Payvision takes the hassle out of payments at payvision.com. Get in touch with our Communications team at [email protected]payvision.com or +31 20 794 23 00.

About Selina

Selina is a global hospitality brand that blends beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates +80 locations throughout Latin America, USA, and Europe. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.