LONGi and KENO enter partnership to bring 300MW high-efficiency solar modules for customers in Poland

- XI'AN, China, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, one of the world leading PV manufacturers, and KENO, one of the largest distributors located in Gliwice, Poland, recently signed an agreement to ensure supplies at the level of 300MW in the coming year. This is the next step in developing long-term relationships and increasing cooperation between the manufacturer and the distributor.

The cooperation between LONGi Solar and KENO has been developing since the beginning of 2019. Thanks to the great commitment and active cooperation of both companies, LONGi photovoltaic modules are currently increasing their position in the Polish PV market. Thus, it is worth noting that according to The Institute for Renewable Energy KENO won the first place among the surveyed companies for the total power of modules sold, winning over half of local market share.

Everything indicates that at the beginning of 2021, the government in Poland will once again launch a subsidy program for photovoltaic systems under the name "My Electricity" and other funds supporting the development of PV. LONGi and KENO realize that the result of these actions will be an increased demand of prosumers for high-quality modules, which is why it'll be so important to ensure high warehouse stock in 2021.

As KENO has the largest market share in Poland, LONGi and KENO will leverage their market competitiveness in the sector of solar power to offer competitive solutions to customers in a way that helps promote the large-scale application of clean energy (or solar power) in Poland.

Tadeusz Ogarek, KENO R&D Director, commented, "Due to the prospering cooperation and the potential of the market, the development of which is getting bigger every year, we want to be sure that we will deliver the highest quality LONGi modules to the domestic market and increase the share of renewable energy in Poland ".

Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar, commented, "LONGi always aims to provide our clients with the highest quality and most competitive solar products, to fulfil our commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy (or solar power) around the world. We believe that the strategic collaboration with KENO would further reinforce LONGi's presence in global markets and offer more opportunities to accelerate the global energy transition."

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry to new heights with its product innovations and optimized power-cost ratio with breakthrough monocrystalline technologies. The company supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. LONGi is recognized as the world's most valuable solar technology company with the highest market value. Innovation and sustainable development are two of the company's core values.

