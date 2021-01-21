The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground - The Album, Sees The Light Of Day, January 22nd 2021

21 gennaio 2021 a

a

a

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dead Daisies fifth studio album HOLY GROUND sees the light of day on January 22, 2021. The band have covered a lot of ground getting to where they are today with singer/bassist, Glenn Hughes. The leaner four-piece outfit delivering a new urgency and vigour to the overall sound and vibe. This album exudes an undeniable force that will please even the most hardened rock devotees.

Fans for years have been bemoaning the media's attempt to declare 'rock is dead,' The Dead Daisies have fought back brilliantly. Moody, at times dark, powerful and rhythmic, the album raises the bar. Laden with chart-topping hits such as 'Unspoken', 'Bustle and Flow' and 'Holy Ground', these tracks have appeared on Rock Charts and hundreds of playlists & digital radio stations around the globe.

HOLY GROUND is eleven tracks of pure unadulterated rock and is already receiving rave reviews. The Rockpit was the first, with a brilliant 9/10: "An even more muscular and heavy beast and some of the riffs etched in these grooves are crushing. It's a crunching introduction and huge sounding opener beautifully balanced with the heaviness tempered by a little funk and soul that ominously suggest that this might be one of the best yet!"

Glenn has this to say: "From the opening track HOLY GROUND, we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to 'Far Away' the autobiographical last song. We gave it our all, focused and passionate. Take this ride with us, maybe you'll find yourself in the lyrics."

The band can't wait to play these songs live! When they do hit the road, returning to the Daisies amazing line-up is the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer, Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne). So strap in, this is going to be one hell of a ride!

With Holy Ground, The Dead Daisies have ensured that they will no longer follow anyone. They are leaders. And they stand, proudly, on HOLY GROUND.

https://thedeaddaisies.com/holyground/

Track Listing

Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)Like No Other (Bassline)Come AliveBustle And FlowMy FateChosen And JustifiedSaving GraceUnspoken30 Days In The HoleRighteous DaysFar Away

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423497/The_Dead_Daisies_Holy_Ground_La_Fabrique.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088451/The_Dead_Daisies_Logo.jpg