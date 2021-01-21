HONOR MagicBook Pro with Intel Chipset Launches Globally during HIHONOR Winter Sale

21 gennaio 2021 a

a

a

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global availability of the HONOR MagicBook Pro, following the successful sales performance of the HONOR MagicBook series in 2020. The HONOR MagicBook Pro is the latest offering from the HONOR MagicBook Series, adopting the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U processor with NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 discrete graphics. These enable powerful multitasking, enhanced power efficiency and faster speeds, even when dealing with demanding tasks.

HONOR MagicBook Pro awarded as among 'Best of CES' goes global

Featuring a 16.1-inch FullView Display, the HONOR MagicBook Pro has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and achieves 100% sRGB, all in a compact body. Weighing just 1.7kg and featuring ultra-slim bezels that are only 4.9mm thin on three sides, the HONOR MagicBook Pro is both slim and stylish, suitable for those who work or study on-the-go. With a powerful CPU and a discrete GPU, the HONOR MagicBook Pro is perfect for creative productivity work and casual gaming. It is available in Mystic Silver with a frosted matte finish; a fashionable accessory for every occasion.

The new HONOR MagicBook Pro is a pro-grade level laptop offering great performance, a stunning viewing experience and a super-lightweight and fashionable design, without the premium price tag. The newly launched HONOR MagicBook Pro will go on pre-sale for £949.99 on HIHONOR United Kingdom from 21st January and arrive in other markets in Q1 2021.

The latest HONOR MagicBook Pro equipped with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U processor and the innovative HONOR Band 6, which redefines the category with its 1.47-inch colorful AMOLED display, have been well-recognized and received 16 "Best of CES 2021" awards from top tech media, including Android Authority, Android Headlines, Newsweek, PocketNow, Phandroid, Ubergizmo, Tech Advisor, and Tech Radar, etc.

Exclusive Discounts during Winter Sale at HIHONOR: Up to 69% off HONOR products

HONOR has announced the HONOR Winter Sales 2021 promotion with enticing offers and bundles for wearables and smartphones, available to registered users at the HIHONOR Store. From 18th January to 29th January, users can enjoy up to up to 60% off deals on HIHONOR Italy, HIHONOR Germany, and HIHONOR United Kingdom.

The HONOR Winter Sale UK features the include the HONOR Watch GS Pro bundle (£179.99), which comes with the HONOR EasyFit 22mm strap and HONOR Classic Earphones, giving total savings of £70. The HONOR Watch Magic (Moonlight Silver) bundle is just £74.99 after a £105 discount, and comes with the HONOR Scale 2 and HONOR Classic Earphones.

In Germany, the HONOR Watch GS Pro is available at €169.9 after €80 discount, while Italy is offering the HONOR 9A smartphone for €119.9 after €30 off and HONOR 9X Lite at €159.9 after €40 off.

HIHONOR France has offers with up to 69% off, from 20th January to 16th February. HONOR Watch Magic (Meteorite Black) is bundled with HONOR Classic Earphones and HONOR Watch Magic Strap at a low price of €79.9 after €120 off on HONOR Winter Sale France.

In addition, between 20:00 pm and 02:00 am the next morning till 29th January, HIHONOR Spain will conduct flash sales, providing deals including an offer for HONOR Watch Magic at just €69.9, and up to 69% off other deals.