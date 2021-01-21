BE OPEN and Cumulus announce the jury for "Design for Sustainable Cities" student competition in support of UN SDGs

21 gennaio 2021 a

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Design for Sustainable Cities' is an international student competition held by BE OPEN and Cumulus in support of SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. Its objective is to recognize and promote top design projects developed by the younger creative generation that are able to tackle the tasks set by the United Nations' SDG Programme.

The competition is open to students and graduates of all art, design, architecture and media disciplines of universities and colleges worldwide. Their top ideas, be it in an individual or a team submission can win the prizes ranging from €5,000 to €2,000 from BE OPEN, and enter the list of 50 honorary mentions to be featured in the competition's online gallery.

The honorary list and the winning submissions will be selected by an international jury panel that features designers, architects, academics and experts in the relevant fields whose work has a particular focus on researching non-conventional design approaches to the problems of humanity.

On behalf of BE OPEN, Founder Elena Baturina welcomes the jury members: "We are thrilled to have assembled such an extraordinary and diverse panel, and are deeply grateful for the time and expertise the jury are willing to share in the course of the competition. There is an exciting period ahead of us once the submission window is closed, full of hard work and amazing discoveries. I can't wait to see the top selection of the submissions our jury will decide upon".

BE OPEN and Cumulus are proud and happy to announce the jury members in the Design for Sustainable City competition:

All the stakeholders in this international competition programme are positive that creativity, or design-thinking, is integral in the shift to sustainable existence.