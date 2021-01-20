Yeastar Kicks Off 2021 by Introducing Video Conferencing and WebRTC

20 gennaio 2021 a

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today released a major update of its P-Series PBX System, introducing Video Conferencing, Remote Access Service, WebRTC Audio & Video Calling, and more much-anticipated features, to elevate work-from-anywhere communications for SMEs.

P-Series PBX System is a "PBX-Plus-More" solution that encapsulates a range of functionalities and services, and this update makes it even more versatile. New capabilities include:

Built for SMEs' essential meeting needs, Yeastar's integrated video conferencing solution allows face-to-face meetings on the web browser for instant communication among team members and customers from anywhere, along with screen sharing and team chat to stay interactive.

Linkus UC Clients make a suite of calling, conference, presence, enterprise contacts, and collaboration available from a single interface using mobile phones, desktops, and web browsers. Besides video conferencing, Linkus Web Client also supports 1:1 audio & video calling to colleagues, company/personal contacts, and customers beyond the organizations.

The Remote Access Service provides a Yeastar supplied domain name and gives full backing for always-on remote connectivity, instant secure access, and consistent in-office UC experience for P-Series PBX users. It greatly eliminates configuration headaches of setting up remote working environments.

"With this upgrade, we are shaping the P-Series into a more sophisticated solution to support today's agile workforce and tomorrow's hybrid workplace," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "In the future, we are looking to add cloud-based and software deployment options, more UC capabilities, and more 3rd-party integrations to bring "boundless" communications for SMEs."

Yeastar will be live broadcasting on Wednesday, January 27 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+8 to show these new features in detail. It will be streamed on the following platforms:

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

