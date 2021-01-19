La Liste, the world's best restaurant selection, reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment, resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector

19 gennaio 2021 a

La Liste is also publishing the first edition of Gastronomy Observer (free download at www.laliste.com/en/gastronomyobserver)

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 kicks off with two initiatives which respond to the pandemic for La Liste, a prominent restaurant finder and worldwide classification since 2015. In solidarity with chefs and restaurants around the world, La Liste has canceled its annual ranking and today reveals a set of new special awards and an in-depth new publication, Gastronomy Observer, which draws on the guide's unmatched database to unearth emerging insights and innovations across our global food culture.

La Liste is best known for publishing its annual top 1,000 best restaurants in the world, powered by the almost 900 sources which feed its algorithm. Guy Savoy, Paris, Eric Ripert, Le Bernardin, New York, Seiji Yamamoto, Ryugin, Tokyo and Yosuke Suga, Sugalabo, Tokyo, retain their #1 position on La Liste Top 1,000 for another year.

10 Special Awards recognize 30 chefs, restaurants or concepts from 18 countries, all of them perfect examples of innovating, "pivoting" to feed our new culinary appetites and shaping tomorrow's gastronomy.

Gastronomy Observer tells the story of a tumultuous year through the restaurant finder's database as well as academic studies, journalism and interviews. It illustrates and praises the great efforts of restaurateurs to feed others while developing new ways to survive amid multiple lockdowns. But it doesn't shy away from the dark side of the industry, and also covers abusive kitchen culture, hospitality's diversity problem, and #MeToo in restaurants.

Hélène Pietrini, newly appointed managing director of La Liste, says: "Despite repeated closures and low morale, the restaurant sector never gives up. La Liste wants to be the catalyst to support restaurants' recovery by recognizing exceptional individuals who stand up to the crisis and shape the future of gastronomy".

