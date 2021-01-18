Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e Praised in the Media Spotlight at CES 2021

18 gennaio 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the smart wearables market, showcased a range of innovative products across multiple categories at the all-digital Consumer Electronic Show 2021.

Amazfit's exciting new products included the latest additions to the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, through the ultra-stylish Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches.

Both of these smartwatches were media- and influencer-favorites in post-CES 2021 round-ups following the show, winning praise from a broad swathe of tech and specialist media commentators for their impressive battery life, extensive health and fitness tracking functions (including sleep monitoring), 90 sports modes and stunningly Always-on AMOLED displays.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e even appeared in numerous "best of CES 2021" lists created by respected commentators, including:

Delivering on Amazfit's promise to be 'where style meets health', the watches offer an extended typical-use battery life of up to 24 days and 14 days for the GTR 2e and GTS 2e, respectively.

Representing fitness for all, the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e join the Amazfit GTS 2 mini as the newest members of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 Family, which is headed up by Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2.

Amazfit will also launch the GTR 2 LTE later, which will feature 4G network connection.

In North America, the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are available now on both Amazfit's official website and on Amazon. Both are priced at USD 139.99.

In the UK, the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are now available at Argos for a price of GBP 119, and will be available on both Amazfit's official website and on Amazon at a later date to be confirmed.

For users in other markets, please pay attention to the official Amazfit website for more information about product availability and pricing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422007/Amazfit.jpg