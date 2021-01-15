Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards

15 gennaio 2021 a

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital painting device provider Huion launched its award-winning pen tablet KD200 recently. Equipped with a one-hand keyboard and a dial controller, this pen tablet is an innovation for efficient digital drawing. The built-in Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes it even more attractive and productive.

Innovative design for higher efficiency

To further facilitate users as they are drawing, KD200 combines the pen tablet with a keyboard and dial controller for the first time. The 23 standard keyboard keys can function as those on the general keyboard, which support continuous input as well as key combos, while the dial controller and 5 programmable press keys can be customized as different functions to meet more individual needs.

As a well-engineered product that boasts excellent performance, KD200 has been widely recognized by international institutions and professional designers. It has won Golden Pin Design Award, Good Design Award, and Red Star Design Award.

Bluetooth 5.0 for more freely creation

Equipped with the advance Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Huion KD200 supports wider communication distance and faster signal transfer which allow users to unleash their creativity both at home and on the go. Additionally, with up to 18 hours of battery life, KD200 undoubtedly can meet the needs of most users, not to mention it only takes 1.2 hours to get a fully charged battery.

PenTech3.0 and texture sheet for pen-on-paper drawing experience

Enabled by PenTech3.0, the battery-free digital pen PW517 with a lower magnetic core enables more stable drawing experience. Furthermore, with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and ±60° tilt support, lines in different width and saturation can be realized easily and naturally by adjusting the pen angle and the pressure applied. Manufactured with the paper-like finishing, the texture sheet of KD200 is anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint, writing on it feels like writing on a paper as users can feel the friction of the digital pen when it is gliding on the surface of KD200.

As the first product that released by Huion in 2021, KD200 represents the honor and technological breakthroughs Huion has achieved in the past decade. In the future, Huion will keep introducing more innovative and practical products to facilitate the creation of digital artists around the world.

For more information about Huion products, please visit: www.huion.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421259/1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421262/2.jpg