PLMJ Selects Intapp Time and ROOX to Support Strategic Growth

14 gennaio 2021 a

a

a

Portugal's Largest Law Firm Expands Intapp Relationship Across Europe, Africa, and Asia

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intapp, the leader in connected firm management solutions, today announced PLMJ, a leading Portuguese law firm, as the latest addition to its growing portfolio of Intapp Time clients. Recently recognized for its innovation by The Financial Times, PLMJ, the largest law firm in Portugal, selected Intapp Time and its trusted partner, ROOX — the Portuguese provider of IT products and services to professional services companies — to assist with deployment to support the firm's strategic growth and innovation objectives. PLMJ has begun utilizing the service across a range of practice groups and industry sectors.

Founded in 1967 and based in Lisbon, PLMJ counsels Portuguese and multinational businesses, as well as financial and state institutions, on a range of domestic and international transactions. More than 320 lawyers and 400 total staff work in PLMJ's five offices spread across seven countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Intapp Time is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that helps PLMJ enhance their timekeeping practices to improve realization, honor client commitments, and free their lawyers from mundane time-recording tasks. It automatically captures billable and non-billable work while ensuring compliance to billing terms at the point of time entry.

"Adopting Intapp Time as our timekeeping solution and working with ROOX as an integration partner are extremely important steps forward in our continued technological transformation," said Miguel Reis, Board Member at PLMJ. "PLMJ puts clients first, and Intapp Time's ease of use and functionality helps our lawyers spend more time focused on client needs rather than worrying about time entry. With this cloud-based technology, PLMJ can more efficiently capture critical information to better demonstrate our value to each and every client."

PLMJ has adopted Intapp Time as part of a broader commitment to implement innovative, cloud-based solutions that can be scaled according to client needs and firm growth.

"As we move forward with an exclusively cloud-based solutions model, we're thrilled to be working with organizations like PLMJ that are committed to working smarter through digital transformation," said Chris Turk, EMEA Vice President at Intapp. "It's never been more challenging to profitably operate a legal practice, and it all starts with accurately and transparently capturing the time lawyers spend working. By implementing Intapp Time's comprehensive and cutting-edge technology, firms save the equivalent of 5.2 lawyers' time per year, worth an average net value of $522,400 in higher productivity.

"We are proud to support success through innovation, which PLMJ is demonstrating with their decision to partner with ROOX and Intapp on their time-keeping solution and by continuing to invest in client-oriented technologies," added Danilo Teixeira, Head of Software Development at ROOX. "We look forward to supporting PLMJ throughout their Intapp Time implementation process, as well as optimizing their technological solutions so they can better serve their clients."

About IntappIntapp powers connected firms. Trusted by more than 1,600 of the world's top legal, investment banking, private capital, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire engagement lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

About PLMJPLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. We support clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes. For more information, visit https://www.plmj.com/en/about-us/.

About RooxROOX, founded in 2001, is focused on delivering 360º IT products and services to professional service companies. The dynamics of the service market, which is based on productivity, continuous improvement and differentiation, led us to focus our efforts on the constant adaptation of the technological means to the users. The principle of humanizing technology underlies everything we do, because we understand that technology has to be natural and engaging, not a barrier or frictional force. For more information, visit https://roox.pt/about-us/.

Media ContactNatalie Papaj+1 [email protected]