Bay Materials Obtains Patents to Protect Innovative Clear-Aligner Material Zendura™ FLX

05 gennaio 2021 a

a

a

FREMONT, California, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Materials LLC, a leader in high-performance thermoformable plastic materials for orthodontic clear aligner therapy (CAT), today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark office has allowed and issued its second patent for Bay's "Dual Shell Dental Appliance and Material Constructions" family of patents. The new patent, US 10,870,263 B2, issued in December 2020 with 34 claims covering thermoformable sheets and orthodontics appliances, and complements the initial patent, US 10,549,511 B2 issued in February 2020.

"These patents cover Bay Materials' Zendura™ FLX aligner materials and validate our innovative approach to advanced thermoformable materials and orthodontic aligners," said Ray Stewart PhD, General Manager and founder of Bay Materials. "The patents strengthen our competitive position, protect our R&D investment and help to prevent others from copying the material. The innovative and proprietary Dual Shell construction is designed to provide excellent patient comfort and tooth-moving forces during the patient wear cycle, which is why Zendura™ FLX is highly sought after by aligner-producing customers served by Bay's Zendura Dental business operation."

Bay Materials, a Straumann Group Company, supplies advanced thermoplastic materials to the dental and orthodontic industry globally. In addition to being a global leader in tooth replacement solutions, the Straumann Group is a global provider of clear aligner solutions and materials for a multibillion-dollar industry, which continues to grow rapidly worldwide.

With its long expertise, valuable intellectual property and attractive pipeline, Bay Materials is the Group's Center of Excellence for the development, manufacturing and marketing of orthodontic and dental thermoplastics.

About Bay Materials & Straumann Group

Bay Materials, founded in 2000, is a Silicon Valley-based polymer materials company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing advanced thermoplastic materials for the orthodontic and dental industries. Its Zendura brand of material is widely regarded as a best-in-class clear thermoformable material for fabricating orthodontic clear aligners and post-treatment retainers. For further information, please check www.zenduradental.com and www.baymaterials.com.

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approximately 7200 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

For further information contact: Chip Hennen+1-650.566.0800 x313 [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721804/Zendura_Logo.jpg