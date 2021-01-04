Blue Prism Accelerates Intelligent Automation for Cloud Users on Microsoft Azure

04 gennaio 2021 a

New Offering Extends Blue Prism's Intelligent Automation Leadership in the Cloud and Brings Increased Benefits to Microsoft Azure Users

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced a new offering of Blue Prism intelligent automation software on Microsoft's AppSource and Azure Marketplaces. The move enhances access for both Blue Prism and Microsoft customers, and underwrites Blue Prism's position as the intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA) leader in the cloud.

Blue Prism customers already have access to a scalable, enterprise-ready platform that combines robotic automation and smart workflows with technologies like machine learning, advanced analytics, natural language processing, process mining, and cognitive capabilities and this offering allows Blue Prism robots greater access to Microsoft Azure Apps too, with access to over 175 accelerators for Microsoft products within Blue Prism's Digital Exchange.

The new Bring Your Own License (BYOL) offering for Azure Marketplace and AppSource is pre-loaded with select Azure Cognitive Services – including Azure Text Analytics, Azure Form Recognizer and Azure Computer Vision – all of which customers can license directly through Microsoft. This combines with Blue Prism Digital Exchange where users can access more than 175 accelerators for Microsoft products to further enhance their enterprise automations.

"This combination of Blue Prism and Azure Cognitive Services gives our customers a greater choice with AI-enabled, self-service experience that is provisioned via Microsoft Azure," says Chief Partner Strategy Officer at Blue Prism, Linda Dotts. "Advanced intelligent automation in the cloud provides multiple advantages for our customers, most notably the ability to instantly scale to meet enterprise demands."

Blue Prism accelerators now exists for Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft's Power Automate gallery, Microsoft's Healthcare Cloud; with Form Recognizer, Text Analytics and Azure Computer Vision.

It also adds to the company's growing portfolio of cloud offerings, which include its Blue Prism Cloud SaaS platform, and expands a cloud strategy that not only centers on making intelligent automation more accessible, but that also aligns with customer desires for interoperability, expanded automation solutions, consumable and extensible artificial intelligence, and a seamless intelligent automation journey.

"Customers can embrace the transformative potential of intelligent automation and drive impactful change within their organizations, and this is now fully supported by Microsoft," says CEO and Executive Chairman of Blue Prism, Jason Kingdon. "We are offering customers more flexible cloud deployment options delivering on Blue Prism's vision of giving customers end-to-end automation solutions that cover the broadest range of IT environments, including on-premises, hybrid, public cloud, and SaaS.

Find out moreFind out about the Blue Prism and Microsoft relationship and how we work together. Explore Blue Prism offerings on Azure Marketplace and start automating today.

