Running Classes: Short Informative Animated Videos Provide the Basics for New Runners with Zero Experience

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, with China's rapid socioeconomic development as well as the introduction of a series of national fitness policies, running, specifically marathon running, is becoming a more common sport. However, the rise of recreational running in China has revealed a lack of understanding of the basics of running and running culture.

In order to inform the public of running basics and promote running culture, the Chinese Athletics Association collaborated with Sports.xinhuanet.com to launch the first season of short informative animated videos, Running Classes, to provide the know-how to encourage more new runners with zero experience to participate in the sport.

Season 1, with a total of 30 episodes, each of which varies from 60 to 90 seconds, focuses on the basics of running. Each video is divided into several sections – introduction, preparation, advanced running, post-run recovery, and running etiquette – offering newcomers and non-professional runners guidelines to the sport. In addition to specialized expert knowledge of concern to runners like preparation before the run, how to stretch afterwards, and how to pace yourself, the series also includes running culture points such as etiquette for both runners and spectators, providing broad, comprehensive understanding.

All the content of Running Classes is collected from professional running books and checked at all levels by a team of eight professionals, ensuring its authority. Moreover, the special presenter Tian Tian, an animated panda character, makes the series more entertaining and engaging for the public, helping promote China's healthy development and the popularity of running.

The first episode was broadcast on August 8, 2020, with a subsequent schedule of three episodes per week. So far, the series has been viewed more than 130 million times on various platforms, receiving a great many likes and comments from social media users.

