Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

The firm expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing investment opportunity

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners expands cybersecurity investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.

Investments in 2020

In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in 2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this year including:

Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020 including:

Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:

Richard Seewald, Founder & Managing Partner at Evolution, stated: "In 2020 Evolution continued to add talent and assets to a team of leading cybersecurity investors and company builders while partnering with trailblazing software companies expanding in global markets. As we look to 2021, there are a unique set of conditions that set the stage for cybersecurity entrepreneurs to make meaningful impact protecting critical infrastructure in cyberspace. Evolution is privileged to be partnering with these great companies."

Awards

Among many notable accolades awarded in 2020 to Evolution and our portfolio, we are pleased to be working with some of the fasted growing cybersecurity and enterprise software companies in the world.

Platform Expansion

Evolution launched a London office to compliment Palo Alto, New York City and Zurich and added professionals to expand the platform of expertise that serves portfolio companies. The firm has 15 investment professionals including two recent hires:

Ollie Bone, Associate – Prior to joining Evolution, Ollie led venture scouting for global corporates in defense, manufacturing and consulting. He ran an accelerator program for cybersecurity scaleups building a UK and global support network for founders where he worked with leading cybersecurity companies.

Eduardo Martinez, Associate – Eduardo is an associate at Evolution Equity Partners focused on sourcing and monitoring investment opportunities across the technology sector. He is in charge of portfolio management and reporting, performing valuation analysis and due diligence of investments.

Dennis Smith, Founder & Managing Partner at Evolution, stated: "As we approach 2021, cybersecurity is one of the primary risk concerns that enterprise and governments are tasked with. It is imperative that we grasp this challenge and continue to invest in next generation cybersecurity companies that protect our digital economy and national interests. We are thrilled to be working with extraordinary entrepreneurs at the forefront of this important segment and leading fund investors that are partners with Evolution."

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurich invests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs develop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity and adjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: [email protected]