Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres EMBARK Spotlight "NCL: Live From Broadway" Episode Tonight

- Highly Anticipated Episode Starring Award-Winning Broadway Veterans Streams Live Tonight, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark -

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, showcases its commitment to the performing arts community with its second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

"Live From Broadway" reunites musical theater industry veterans Brenda Braxton, Alan Mingo, Stephanie Pope and more in New York City for sit-down interviews and exclusive unplugged performances of the Broadway and West End caliber productions in residence across Norwegian's 17-ship fleet, including the Tony Award®-winning musicals "Kinky Boots," "Jersey Boys," "Million Dollar Quartet," "Footloose," "After Midnight" and more.

"Entertainment is one of the most uplifting ways to connect with people, whether you're on stage or in the audience," said Norwegian Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming Richard Ambrose. "It brings us together, broadens our horizons and for a moment in time, it lets us forget our worries. While we haven't been able to connect in person with our guests, cast and crew during this extraordinary time, we wanted to deliver our friends at home an intimate showcase of some of the top productions across our fleet, while offering these incredible talents a stage to share their musical gifts with viewers around the world."

The highly viewed first "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode featured a reimagined production of the Company's top guest-rated show, "The Choir of Man," and received a flurry of praise and comments from viewers. The complete "The Choir of Man" episode is available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

The nearly 40-minute "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," will stream live tonight at www.ncl.com/embark at 9 p.m. ET before being made available on-demand.

In a continued effort to support the performing arts community, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging the public to donate to ActorsFund.org/NCL in the U.S., TheatreArtists.fund in the U.K., or similar organizations which provide assistance in times of need.

To learn more about the Norwegian Cruise Line's 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

