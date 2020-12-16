The Macallan Red Collection Takes Off With A Flying Start At The Macallan Boutique By Le Clos With Over USD $2 Million In Sales

16 dicembre 2020 a

- Le Clos at Dubai International airport (DXB) celebrates a remarkable launch of The Macallan Red Collection generating over USD $2 million

- Eclipsing all other launch campaigns in Le Clos' history

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan and Le Clos have partnered to unveil The Red Collection at The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos, re-enforcing its standing as one of the leading global retailers of The Macallan. Sales generated during the launch exceeded USD $2 million, with international and Dubai based collectors securing their allocations within hours of the global unveiling.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8829251-macallan-red-collection-takes-off/.

The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos, has continued operations during all phases of the pandemic. They saw the need to change quickly, to have a stronger digital focus in order to service customers where possible through an online version of the boutique (www.leclos.net/themacallan). Through the online boutique and direct marketing campaigns, Le Clos and The Macallan have continued to deliver outstanding sales results during an immensely challenging period.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director for Edrington Global Travel Retail commented: "Having curated such a remarkable range of whiskies for The Red Collection, it's fitting that Le Clos is one of a few select retailers bringing its story to life at launch in The Macallan Boutiques. With its unrivalled understanding of the luxury spirits consumer and track-record in providing a launchpad for some of The Macallan's most premium and sought-after expressions, Le Clos has become a true authority on the brand, and its stores a go-to destination."

Ben Odgers, General Manager for Le Clos added: "During these unprecedented times to achieve such outstanding sales is a testament to the exclusiveness of the Red Collection, our partnership with The Macallan and the ongoing loyalty and support from our customers. Our collaboration with The Macallan and mutual commitment to innovation has enabled The Macallan Boutique by Le Clos to be one of the go-to locations globally for The Macallan collectors and whisky connoisseurs."

At the heart of The Red Collection is The Macallan 40 Years Old, The Macallan 50 Years Old and The Macallan 60 Years Old which are the oldest ongoing expressions ever offered by The Macallan. They will be joined on occasion by high aged guest releases, commencing with The Macallan 71 Years Old, The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old. These incredibly rare single malts are among the world's oldest Scotch whiskies, with The Macallan 74 Years Old and The Macallan 78 Years Old being the oldest bottlings ever released by the brand.

The exclusive launch is the latest chapter in the long-standing award-winning partnership between The Macallan and Le Clos, and customers around the world can view the Red Collection and The Macallan portfolio at leclos.net/themacallan.

